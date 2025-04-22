Brockton Rox Announce Five-Year Pouring Rights Partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast

April 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA - The Brockton Rox are proud to announce a five-year pouring rights partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, officially making Coca-Cola the exclusive beverage provider at Campanelli Stadium as part of the team's highly anticipated revival.

Coca-Cola products, already a staple at Fenway Park with the Boston Red Sox, will now also be served at every Brockton Rox home game and event. This long-term agreement highlights Coca-Cola's confidence in the future of the Rox and its role in revitalizing professional baseball in the City of Champions.

"We're thrilled to welcome Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast as a cornerstone partner in the return of the Brockton Rox," said Rox President and Partner Shawn Reilly. "Their commitment to the Red Sox and now to the Rox signals a belief in our mission to bring high-quality, community-focused professional baseball back to Brockton."

In addition to exclusive pouring rights, the partnership includes a collaboration with the Rox Community Fund, which will direct support to local nonprofits and youth organizations throughout the Greater Brockton area. This investment will help advance key community initiatives and strengthen the Rox's impact off the field.

Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast will promote sustainability at Campanelli Stadium by providing branded recycling bins throughout the ballpark, helping fans reduce waste and encouraging environmentally responsible practices.

"As we return to Campanelli Stadium and reconnect with the people of Brockton, having a brand like Coca-Cola by our side speaks volumes," said Rox President and Partner Shawn Reilly. "This five-year deal reflects the momentum behind our comeback, Coca-Cola's belief in what we're building, and a shared commitment to giving back and going green."

Coca-Cola beverages will be served exclusively at all Rox games, stadium events, and concessions starting with Opening Day of the 2025 season.

For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, ticket packages, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.

