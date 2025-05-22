Tonight's Rox Series Finale against Tri-City Postponed

May 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA - Due to abundant rain from a Nor'easter blanketing the South Shore, the Brockton Rox have announced that tonight's scheduled 7:00 p.m. game against the Tri-City ValleyCats has been postponed.

The planned Celtic Night celebration has also been postponed to a later date. Tickets for this evening's game can be used for any other Rox home game until May 22, 2026, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged at the Rox Ticket Office. The game will be made up at a date to be determined.

Brockton was hoping to complete its first series victory of the season following a thrilling 3-2 walk off win on Wednesday afternoon. The team now heads north of the border for a three-game road trip to face the Trois-Rivieres Aigles before kicking off a six-game homestand from May 27th to June 1st. Tickets for all home games, including the Saturday Fireworks Spectacular on May 31st, are available now and suites and group outings can be booked by calling (508) 559-7000. For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.







