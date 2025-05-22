Tapia Launches Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Bird Dawgs Beat Mississippi 8-7

May 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Emmanuel Tapia of the Down East Bird Dawgs

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Emmanuel Tapia of the Down East Bird Dawgs(Down East Bird Dawgs)

KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs made a remarkable comeback on Thursday night as they took down the Mississippi Mud Monsters 8-7. The Bird Dawgs trailed 6-0 heading into the seventh, and they were ignited by a go-ahead grand slam hit by Emmanuel Tapia to cap off a seven-run eighth inning.

Mississippi scored a run in the first as Brayland Skinner came home on a sacrifice fly to center hit by Karell Paz, and they added four more in the third after back-to-back two-RBI hits by Roberto Gonzalez and Kyle Booker. They scored their sixth unanswered run in the sixth on a Kasten Furr single to center that brought home Travis Holt to take a 6-0 lead.

The Bird Dawgs gave a taste of a comeback in the seventh as Cameron Masterman smacked a single to center field to bring home Stephen DiTomaso, but they left the bases loaded to end the inning trailing 6-1.

Momentum shifted in the seventh as the Bird Dawgs started a rally. Trey Law hit a double to left field to score Ali LaPread, DiTomaso secured a base-hit to bring in Gehrig Ebel, and Masterman launched a ball to center that Skinner dropped at the wall for a sacrifice error that brought Law across the plate to load the bases trailing 6-4. Emmanuel Tapia launched a 416-foot grand slam missile to dead center field to take an 8-6 lead.

Greg Martinez earned the save as he allowed one run in the ninth while striking out two batters to secure an 8-7 victory over Mississippi.

Danny Beal (0-0) started for the Bird Dawgs as he went 5 2/3 while allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out four batters. Drew Henderson (1-0) got the win as he delivered one inning while giving up one hit and earning one strikeout.

Brian Williams (0-1) pitched an incredible game for the Mud Monsters in his second start of the year, going six innings while not allowing any runs as he gave up three hits and four walks, striking out seven batters. Zach Morris (0-1) took the loss for Mississippi as he went a third of an inning and gave up six runs.

The Bird Dawgs propel to 4-6 and lead the series 2-1 with game four of six up next on Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. against the Mud Monsters.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.