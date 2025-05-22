Tapia Launches Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Bird Dawgs Beat Mississippi 8-7
May 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Down East Bird Dawgs News Release
KINSTON, N.C. - The Down East Bird Dawgs made a remarkable comeback on Thursday night as they took down the Mississippi Mud Monsters 8-7. The Bird Dawgs trailed 6-0 heading into the seventh, and they were ignited by a go-ahead grand slam hit by Emmanuel Tapia to cap off a seven-run eighth inning.
Mississippi scored a run in the first as Brayland Skinner came home on a sacrifice fly to center hit by Karell Paz, and they added four more in the third after back-to-back two-RBI hits by Roberto Gonzalez and Kyle Booker. They scored their sixth unanswered run in the sixth on a Kasten Furr single to center that brought home Travis Holt to take a 6-0 lead.
The Bird Dawgs gave a taste of a comeback in the seventh as Cameron Masterman smacked a single to center field to bring home Stephen DiTomaso, but they left the bases loaded to end the inning trailing 6-1.
Momentum shifted in the seventh as the Bird Dawgs started a rally. Trey Law hit a double to left field to score Ali LaPread, DiTomaso secured a base-hit to bring in Gehrig Ebel, and Masterman launched a ball to center that Skinner dropped at the wall for a sacrifice error that brought Law across the plate to load the bases trailing 6-4. Emmanuel Tapia launched a 416-foot grand slam missile to dead center field to take an 8-6 lead.
Greg Martinez earned the save as he allowed one run in the ninth while striking out two batters to secure an 8-7 victory over Mississippi.
Danny Beal (0-0) started for the Bird Dawgs as he went 5 2/3 while allowing six runs on eight hits, striking out four batters. Drew Henderson (1-0) got the win as he delivered one inning while giving up one hit and earning one strikeout.
Brian Williams (0-1) pitched an incredible game for the Mud Monsters in his second start of the year, going six innings while not allowing any runs as he gave up three hits and four walks, striking out seven batters. Zach Morris (0-1) took the loss for Mississippi as he went a third of an inning and gave up six runs.
The Bird Dawgs propel to 4-6 and lead the series 2-1 with game four of six up next on Friday, May 23 at 7 p.m. against the Mud Monsters.
For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements, and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.
Images from this story
|
Emmanuel Tapia of the Down East Bird Dawgs
Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2025
- Rodriguez, Early Offense Powers Jackals over Ottawa - New Jersey Jackals
- Bottom of the Lineup Lifts Boomers in Extras - Schaumburg Boomers
- Tapia Launches Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Bird Dawgs Beat Mississippi 8-7 - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Come Back Again, Stun Y'alls Late to Win Series - Gateway Grizzlies
- Late Comeback Falls Short, Titans Drop Finale to Jackals - Ottawa Titans
- Bullpen Blows Lead in Deflating Loss - Florence Y'alls
- Gunnar Kines Spins Shutout for Joliet in Finale - Washington Wild Things
- ThunderBolts Come up Short in One-Run Loss - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Caleb McNeely off to Minnesota Organization, Pending Physical - Washington Wild Things
- Crushers Win 5th Straight as Brewer Nails Down Windy City Sweep - Lake Erie Crushers
- Tonight's Rox Series Finale against Tri-City Postponed - Brockton Rox
- Rensselaer County IDA Named Presenting Sponsor of Frontier League All-Star Game - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Jones, Brown Each Tally Three Hits as Otters Win Series - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Down East Bird Dawgs Stories
- Tapia Launches Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Bird Dawgs Beat Mississippi 8-7
- Bird Dawgs Blank Mississippi En Route to First Home Win
- Bird Dawgs Drop Game One to Mississippi
- Bird Dawgs Bats Go Quiet in 7-1 Loss to Jackals
- Tapia Homers Twice, Bird Dawgs Stun Jackals 4-3