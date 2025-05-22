Gunnar Kines Spins Shutout for Joliet in Finale

JOLIET, Il. - In Thursday's rubber game at Slammers Stadium, a masterful performance by Joliet lefty Gunnar Kines stymied the Washington offense after it plated 13 runs on 16 hits to level the series Wednesday evening, as Joliet walked away with a series win and a 3-0 victory in the finale.

Kines took a perfect-game bid into the seventh before hitting Jeff Liquori with one out, ending that bid. He'd take the no-hit bid into the eighth before a single by Ethan Wilder with two outs through the left side ended that bid for history. Kines completed the shutout with a one-two-three ninth, allowing just two baserunners in all and fanning seven Wild Things' hitters in the win, his third of the young season.

Ivan Oviedo allowed two first-inning runs and settled down after that, as he took the loss and fell to 0-3 after four innings of two-run ball. Albert Cuello-Batista came on and pitched three innings and allowed an unearned run in the fifth frame. Jake Carroll worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Washington's six-game road trip comes to an end with the loss, as the club finished 3-3 in total during the week. The Wild Things now return home for the first of three at home tomorrow night against Florence at EQT Park. It's the first Fireworks Friday of the season. Tickets are available at the Ticket Return Box Office or online. Gates open at 6 p.m.







