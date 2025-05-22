Gunnar Kines Spins Shutout for Joliet in Finale
May 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Washington Wild Things News Release
JOLIET, Il. - In Thursday's rubber game at Slammers Stadium, a masterful performance by Joliet lefty Gunnar Kines stymied the Washington offense after it plated 13 runs on 16 hits to level the series Wednesday evening, as Joliet walked away with a series win and a 3-0 victory in the finale.
Kines took a perfect-game bid into the seventh before hitting Jeff Liquori with one out, ending that bid. He'd take the no-hit bid into the eighth before a single by Ethan Wilder with two outs through the left side ended that bid for history. Kines completed the shutout with a one-two-three ninth, allowing just two baserunners in all and fanning seven Wild Things' hitters in the win, his third of the young season.
Ivan Oviedo allowed two first-inning runs and settled down after that, as he took the loss and fell to 0-3 after four innings of two-run ball. Albert Cuello-Batista came on and pitched three innings and allowed an unearned run in the fifth frame. Jake Carroll worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning.
Washington's six-game road trip comes to an end with the loss, as the club finished 3-3 in total during the week. The Wild Things now return home for the first of three at home tomorrow night against Florence at EQT Park. It's the first Fireworks Friday of the season. Tickets are available at the Ticket Return Box Office or online. Gates open at 6 p.m.
Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2025
- Rodriguez, Early Offense Powers Jackals over Ottawa - New Jersey Jackals
- Bottom of the Lineup Lifts Boomers in Extras - Schaumburg Boomers
- Tapia Launches Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Bird Dawgs Beat Mississippi 8-7 - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Come Back Again, Stun Y'alls Late to Win Series - Gateway Grizzlies
- Late Comeback Falls Short, Titans Drop Finale to Jackals - Ottawa Titans
- Bullpen Blows Lead in Deflating Loss - Florence Y'alls
- Gunnar Kines Spins Shutout for Joliet in Finale - Washington Wild Things
- ThunderBolts Come up Short in One-Run Loss - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Caleb McNeely off to Minnesota Organization, Pending Physical - Washington Wild Things
- Crushers Win 5th Straight as Brewer Nails Down Windy City Sweep - Lake Erie Crushers
- Tonight's Rox Series Finale against Tri-City Postponed - Brockton Rox
- Rensselaer County IDA Named Presenting Sponsor of Frontier League All-Star Game - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Jones, Brown Each Tally Three Hits as Otters Win Series - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Washington Wild Things Stories
- Gunnar Kines Spins Shutout for Joliet in Finale
- Caleb McNeely off to Minnesota Organization, Pending Physical
- Wild Things Use Big 7th to Pull Away, Level Series
- Wild Things Drop Opener on Walk-Off Double in Joliet
- Twins Purchase Contract of RHP Brent Francisco