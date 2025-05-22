Bullpen Blows Lead in Deflating Loss

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, lost the rubber match to the Gateway Grizzlies by a final score of 10-7. Florence dropped their third straight series to start the season with the loss.

LHP Jonaiker Villalobos gave Florence everything they needed and more putting together the best start of the season by any starter in the rotation. The veteran tossed six shutout innings allowing just three hits, only walking one, and picking up a season-high seven strikeouts.

The offense was led by the Y'alls Captain, Hank Zeisler, who got out of his early season slump in grand fashion. Zeisler launched his first home run of the season, a grand slam, in the fifth which only capped off a three-hit performance for the 2024 All-Star. TJ Reeves was the only other hitter with a multi-hit performance.

History repeats itself as this one once again fell on the bullpen. First, it was Zane Robbins who picked up two quick outs before surrendering back-to-back blasts to decrease the lead to just 2. The Y'alls opted to go to their closer, Jett Lodes, in the eighth with a 4-2 lead, hoping he could pick up a two-inning save. Lodes got tagged by the Grizzlies allowing the first five batters to reach base. A bases-clearing single with an error in center field from TJ Reeves blew the game open to make it 7-4. Lodes finished with a final line of just one inning, allowing six hits, six runs (five earned), and one walk, while picking up the loss.

The Y'alls were helped by Mother Nature in their half of the eighth when it started to downpour on Grizzlies reliever Leoni De La Cruz. The game was sent to a brief rain delay, but not before De La Cruz loaded the bases with nobody out. The Y'alls wouldn't need a hit to score all three base runners and make it an 8-7 Grizzlies lead.

With Carter Hines on the mound, Gateway received some insurance pushing across two more runs to force the 10-7 final. Former MLB reliever, Sam Coonrod closed the door and picked up the save by strikeout out the side.

Florence heads on the road to visit the Washington Wild Things on Friday for a Memorial Day Weekend Matchup. LHP Michael Barker will get the ball for the Y'alls and Marlon Perez will toe the rubber for the Wild Things. First pitch is set for 7:03 PM at EQT Park.







