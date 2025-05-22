Jones, Brown Each Tally Three Hits as Otters Win Series

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters (5-6) won their second straight against the Schaumburg Boomers (7-5) behind a strong four-run seventh and strong efforts from the bullpen.

Evansville's night got off to a shaky start with starter Parker Brahms only recording one out before exiting the game due to injury. Ryan Wiltse came in on short notice and after surrendering a home run, settled in and went three and two-thirds innings, striking out five.

The Otters pounced in the second inning, scoring five runs in a stretch that included five straight hits, followed by back-to-back bases loaded walks. Evansville added one more on a Ty Crittenberger double, who was making his first start in the leadoff spot.

Evansville would have to battle from behind once again after a grand slam in the fifth made the score 8-6 Boomers.

Zach Voelker made his second appearance of the season, striking out three in his two innings with his only blemish being a solo home run in the seventh.

The Otters jumped on the Boomers in the home half of the seventh. After Graham Brown led off with one of his two doubles on the day and Pavin Parks drew a walk, LJ Jones plated one run with an RBI single. JT Benson followed him with a two-run home run that tied the game at eight. But the Otters were not finished yet - after a Cohen Wilbanks walk and JJ Cruz single, two wild pitches plated what would be the eventual winning run.

Alex Valdez came on in the eighth and worked a clean top of the frame, striking out two. Evansville called on Nate Wohlgemuth for the ninth, where he struck out the side and earned the first save for the Otters this year.

The Otters scored in double digits for the second time this year. Evansville's pitching staff combined for 14 strikeouts for the second straight night.

The homestand continues tomorrow night as the Otters look for their first series sweep of the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. CT for 70's Night and a Budweiser Thirsty Thursday.

