Caleb McNeely off to Minnesota Organization, Pending Physical

WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things are beyond elated to announce that the contract of 2024 Frontier League MVP and outfielder Caleb McNeely will be sold to the Minnesota Twins, pending a physical. McNeely has left the Wild Things to prepare to head to the Twins organization to go through a medical evaluation, upon which, if all goes well, he will sign with the organization and begin his affiliated career.

McNeely left the team having played in nine games so far this season, during which he was 10-for-35 with three doubles, two homers and six RBI. He had hit and reached in seven straight games and had swiped five bases in seven tries.

"It's a great day for the Wild Things organization. We are so pleased to announce the signing of league MVP Caleb McNeely by the Minnesota Twins," said fifth-year Wild Things manager Tom Vaeth. "Caleb was a dominant force from the time he showed up and was a big part of our success last year. Giving players an opportunity to showcase their abilities and helping them move on in their careers is a big part of what we do here in Washington, and we are so happy Caleb is getting his first opportunity with an affiliated organization. We loved having Caleb, really enjoyed watching him play and we wish him all the best going forward."

The Kentucky native finished in the top ranks of multiple offensive and defensive categories during his MVP campaign in 2024 as the primary centerfielder for a Washington team that had a record-setting 67 wins last regular season. He slashed .298/.377/.578 with 18 doubles, six triples, 23 home runs and 74 RBI. He also stole 28 bases, making him the first to have a 20-20 season in Wild Things' history, a feat that's only been accomplished a small number of times in Frontier League history.

At the time of voting for the MVP honor, McNeely was one of 15 league players with 100+ hits, tied for second in triples, third in home runs and tied for second in RBI. He was also one of only seven players with a 1.000 fielding percentage. He finished second in triples, tied for third in homers, tied for second in RBI and third in slugging percentage across 89 games played during the season. He finished without an error and 18 assists, a few of which came from the outfield. The midseason and postseason All Star outfielder nabbed the would-be tying run in the league's All-Star Game in July after participating in the Home Run Derby the night before.

McNeely appeared in 17 games in 2023 with Washington to start his pro career. He slashed .323/.405/.523 with three homers, two doubles, a triple, eight stolen bases and eight RBI.

He appeared in 17 games that year as well for the West Virginia Black Bears in the MLB Draft League. He slashed .264/.443/.472 with six doubles, a homer and four RBI. His final collegiate season was with the West Virginia Mountaineers, where he hit .296/.412/.569 with 14 doubles, three triples, 13 homers and 49 RBI. He was 16-for-19 in the stolen-base department and scored 48 times for the Mountaineers, who earned a share of the Big 12 conference title and competed in the NCAA Tournament.

Overall, McNeely, pending the physical, will become the 50th player in club history to have his contract purchased directly from the team and will make nine former Wild Things in affiliated ball. Dariel Fregio (2023-24) was signed by the Detroit Tigers organization as well after Washington sold the contract of RHP Brent Francisco to the Twins the other day.







