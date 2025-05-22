Rodriguez, Early Offense Powers Jackals over Ottawa
May 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
New Jersey Jackals News Release
OTTAWA, ON - The New Jersey Jackals (4-7) defeated the Ottawa Titans (5-6) 9-6 on Thursday night. The Jackals struck first in the second inning when Arbert Cipion scored on a throwing error. Later in the frame, Walner Espinal singled in Xavier Vargas, doubling the lead to 2-0.
In the third, New Jersey piled on two more runs courtesy of a Ryan Ford RBI-groundout that plated Bryson Parks and a Trevor Sheehan single that drove in Ryan Davis.
Leading 4-0 in the fifth inning, Chris Reeder reached on a fielder's choice that led to an error which allowed Cipion and Sheehan to score, ballooning the advantage to 6-0.
In the bottom of the eighth, Ottawa mounted a comeback, scoring four runs and had the go-ahead run at the plate, but David Tiburcio (ND) induced a pop out to end the threat.
In the ninth, Davis provided additional insurance, doubling in Parks and Reeder to make it 8-4. Davis scored a few batters later on a delayed double steal, growing the lead to 9-4. The Titans tacked on two unearned runs in the ninth, but Nicholas Trabacchi struck out Jonah Sebring to secure the win.
Joe-Joe Rodriguez (W 1-2) earned the win after throwing six shutout innings with six strikeouts. Evan Grills (L 0-1) took the loss after tossing 4.1 innings, allowing six runs with six strikeouts.
The Jackals continue their road trip in Sussex County against the Miners tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2025
- Rodriguez, Early Offense Powers Jackals over Ottawa - New Jersey Jackals
- Bottom of the Lineup Lifts Boomers in Extras - Schaumburg Boomers
- Tapia Launches Go-Ahead Grand Slam, Bird Dawgs Beat Mississippi 8-7 - Down East Bird Dawgs
- Grizzlies Come Back Again, Stun Y'alls Late to Win Series - Gateway Grizzlies
- Late Comeback Falls Short, Titans Drop Finale to Jackals - Ottawa Titans
- Bullpen Blows Lead in Deflating Loss - Florence Y'alls
- Gunnar Kines Spins Shutout for Joliet in Finale - Washington Wild Things
- ThunderBolts Come up Short in One-Run Loss - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Caleb McNeely off to Minnesota Organization, Pending Physical - Washington Wild Things
- Crushers Win 5th Straight as Brewer Nails Down Windy City Sweep - Lake Erie Crushers
- Tonight's Rox Series Finale against Tri-City Postponed - Brockton Rox
- Rensselaer County IDA Named Presenting Sponsor of Frontier League All-Star Game - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Jones, Brown Each Tally Three Hits as Otters Win Series - Evansville Otters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Jersey Jackals Stories
- Rodriguez, Early Offense Powers Jackals over Ottawa
- Barker and the Bats Stymie Bird Dawgs in Finale
- Carolina Sweeper: Hot Bats Hold off Bird Dawgs for Mini-Sweep
- It's a Sonny Day in Kinston: Fauci's Six Scoreless Lead Jackals to First Win of 2025 over Down East
- Jackals and Bird Dawgs Series Opener Postponed