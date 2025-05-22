Rodriguez, Early Offense Powers Jackals over Ottawa

May 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

OTTAWA, ON - The New Jersey Jackals (4-7) defeated the Ottawa Titans (5-6) 9-6 on Thursday night. The Jackals struck first in the second inning when Arbert Cipion scored on a throwing error. Later in the frame, Walner Espinal singled in Xavier Vargas, doubling the lead to 2-0.

In the third, New Jersey piled on two more runs courtesy of a Ryan Ford RBI-groundout that plated Bryson Parks and a Trevor Sheehan single that drove in Ryan Davis.

Leading 4-0 in the fifth inning, Chris Reeder reached on a fielder's choice that led to an error which allowed Cipion and Sheehan to score, ballooning the advantage to 6-0.

In the bottom of the eighth, Ottawa mounted a comeback, scoring four runs and had the go-ahead run at the plate, but David Tiburcio (ND) induced a pop out to end the threat.

In the ninth, Davis provided additional insurance, doubling in Parks and Reeder to make it 8-4. Davis scored a few batters later on a delayed double steal, growing the lead to 9-4. The Titans tacked on two unearned runs in the ninth, but Nicholas Trabacchi struck out Jonah Sebring to secure the win.

Joe-Joe Rodriguez (W 1-2) earned the win after throwing six shutout innings with six strikeouts. Evan Grills (L 0-1) took the loss after tossing 4.1 innings, allowing six runs with six strikeouts.

The Jackals continue their road trip in Sussex County against the Miners tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







