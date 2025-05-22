Rensselaer County IDA Named Presenting Sponsor of Frontier League All-Star Game

May 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce that Rensselaer County IDA is named the presenting sponsor for the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Wednesday, July 16 th.

A Home Run Derby will take place immediately before the Frontier League's 32 nd All-Star Game along with a pregame autograph session presented by Swan Contracting. Postgame fireworks are sponsored by Price Chopper/Market 32.

Players, team representatives, and fans from the 17 other Frontier League markets will visit Rensselaer County for the multi-day event lasting from July 14 th -17 th. The ValleyCats will kick off All-Star Week with a Welcome to Rensselaer County event at Brown's Revolution Hall on Monday, July 14 th.

"The All-Star game will bring the best of the best right here to Rensselaer County at the Joseph L. Bruno, home to our ValleyCats," said County Executive Steve McLaughlin. "This will be an outstanding opportunity for fans of the game to see future stars right up close for what promises to be an exciting night of baseball."

13 Frontier League All-Stars have gone on to play in Major League Baseball and the pipeline continues to grow as 2024 Lake Erie Crushers All-Star, Trevor Kuncl, was signed by the Cincinnati Reds this past offseason.

Former Frontier League All-Stars for the 'Cats have included 2022 MVP Brantley Bell, Oscar Campos, Cito Culver, Pavin Parks, Brad Zunica, and ex-Major Leaguer Reymin Guduan. Tri-City hosted the New York-Penn League Midsummer Classic in 2008 and 2017, and drew more than 12,000 fans between the two games. Previous ValleyCats All-Stars turned big leaguers include 2009 ValleyCat batting champion J.D. Martinez, Taylor Jones, and J.J. Matijevic.

"Hosting the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game is a tremendous honor and an opportunity for our staff, fans and community to showcase the importance of professional baseball to our region," said ValleyCats President Rick Murphy. "A special thanks to Rensselaer County IDA for being the presenting sponsor of the 2025 Frontier League All-Star Game and festivities."

Individual game tickets can be purchased here. Contact a ValleyCats representative for more information about the All-Star Game. Stay tuned for more All-Star Game updates on the ValleyCats social media platforms, and on tcvalleycats.com.







