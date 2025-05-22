ThunderBolts Come up Short in One-Run Loss

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts stranded 12 runners on base and fell 5-4 to the Lake Erie Crushers at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

For the third straight day, the Crushers (9-2) struck first, getting a pair of runs in the second inning. Scout Knotts started the scoring with a solo home run and Davie Morgan doubled, later scoring on a wild pitch.

As would be the case all afternoon, the ThunderBolts fought back with a run in the bottom of the inning. Dakota Kotowski hit a two-out RBI double to make it 2-1.

A Sam Franco sacrifice fly in the third extended the lead back to two but the Bolts responded again with a David Maberry RBI single. Kotowksi had a chance to put them on top with the bases loaded and two outs, but flew out to the warning track.

Logan Thomason's RBI single in the fourth made it 4-2 but Kotowski brought the Bolts back again. A solo home run, his third in the last four games, cut it to 4-3.

After Seth Strong's fifth RBI of the series in the seventh inning for Lake Erie, the ThunderBolts had one last chance to tie or win the game. They put two on with nobody out in the ninth and a throwing error allowed Jalen Greer to score from second base. Winder Diaz, who had walked, advanced to third with one out but the Bolts could not bring him in as Lake Erie completed their fifth straight win.

Brandyn Sittinger (2-0) allowed three runs over six innings and earned the win. Bobby Vath (0-2) took the loss after giving up three runs (two earned) in three innings. Michael Brewer picked up his third save.

The ThunderBolts begin their first road series of the year on Friday in Joliet. Buddie Pindel (1-0, 2.00) gets the game one start, trying to snap a four-game skid. First pitch from Slammers Stadium is scheduled for 6:35 CDT and the broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







