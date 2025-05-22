Bottom of the Lineup Lifts Boomers in Extras

May 22, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The bottom of the lineup came through with two outs in the top of the 10th inning as the Schaumburg Boomers escaped a tight series in Evansville with a victory, winning 12-8.

The bottom of the order was 0-for-12 before Banks Tolley delivered a two-out, two-strike go-ahead double. Will Prater followed with an RBI single and Christian Fedko capped the scoring in the inning with a two-run single, his first hit of the series.

Evansville scored twice in the first inning, grabbing the early lead for the first time in the series by taking advantage of three walks and a hit batter from Schaumburg starter Eric Turner. Turner settled in and the Boomers used a big inning in the fourth to score five and grab the advantage. After striking out seven times in the first go around through the order, Alec Craig opened the fourth with a single and moved to third on an errant pickoff. With the bases loaded Anthony Calrco bounced into a fielder's choice that allowed the first run to score and an error on the throw allowed Christian Fedko to walk home and tie the game. Aaron Simmons blasted a three-run homer to put Schaumburg ahead moments later.

Calarco mashed a three-run shot in the fifth to stretch the margin to 8-2. Evansville kept fighting, scoring three in the sixth and one in the seventh to draw within 8-6. The Otters were able to send the contest to extra innings by scoring single runs in the eighth and ninth.

Turner battled through five innings, walking four and striking out six but took a no-decision. Dylan Stutsman earned the win in relief. Mitch White faced the tying run in the bottom of the 10th but pulled out the victory. The Boomers overcame 17 strikeouts while the pitching staff issued 10 walks and Evansville swiped nine bags. All nine members of the lineup reached in the win.

The Boomers (7-5) return home for Memorial Day weekend beginning tomorrow night as the Gateway Grizzlies, currently in first place, visit Wintrust Field. RHP Dylan Kirkeby (1-0, 1.80) is scheduled to make the start in the opener of a six-game homestand. The 2025 season is just getting started. Tickets for all home games this summer are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.







Frontier League Stories from May 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.