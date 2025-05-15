Carolina Sweeper: Hot Bats Hold off Bird Dawgs for Mini-Sweep

May 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

New Jersey Jackals News Release







KINSTON, N.C. - The New Jersey Jackals (2-3) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (0-4) 14-9 on Thursday night. Down East struck first in the opening inning on a Cameron Masterman two-run home run. Trailing 2-0, New Jersey answered with four in the top of the second on a Jimmy Costin two-RBI single that scored Walner Espinal and Arbert Cipion. Three batters later, Luis Acevedo singled in Ryan Davis and Costin to give the Jackals a 4-2 advantage.

The Bird Dawgs shrunk the margin to 4-3 in the bottom of the second and took the lead in the home half of the third on Yassel Pino's second home run of the series that also plated Jaylen Smith.

Trailing 5-4, the Jackals took the lead back with three runs in the fourth. Ryan Ford beat out a potential inning-ending double play which allowed Costin and Jankel Ortiz to score. Ford crossed home later in the inning on a Miguel Gomez double, increasing the lead to 7-5.

In the fifth, New Jersey piled on five more runs and added an additional tally in the sixth.

Trailing 13-5 in the bottom of the sixth, Down East sliced the margin in half, scoring four runs on a Stephen DiTomaso single, a Smith two-RBI double and a Masterman double.

New Jersey was retired in order in the top of the seventh by Bird Dawgs' reliever Greg Martinez, keeping the momentum with the Bird Dawgs into the home half of the seventh where they had the tying run at the plate with the bases loaded, but Jackals reliever David Tiburcio struck out DiTomaso to escape the jam.

Both teams were scoreless in the eighth and the Jackals tacked on one more in the ninth before Nicholas Trabacchi pitched a 1-2-3 bottom half to secure the sweep.

Frankie Guliano (1-0) earned the win after tossing one shutout inning with one strikeout. Andrew Baker (0-1) took the loss, tossing one inning and allowing two runs.

The Jackals return to Paterson tomorrow night to open the back end of the home and home against the Bird Dawgs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.







