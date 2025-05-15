Tri-City Sweeps New York, Wins Third Straight Game

May 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

POMONA, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (3-1) swept the New York Boulders (0-4) on Thursday with a 2-1 victory at Clover Stadium.

New York's lone run came in the second. Jack Scanlon singled off Mikell Manzano. Fritz Genther then walked before Christian Ficca delivered an RBI single to pull the Boulders ahead, 1-0.

Tri-City struck against the Boulders' bullpen in the seventh. Dylan Broderick led off the frame with a double off Ryan Sleeper. Oscar Campos followed suit with a two-run jack, his second homer of the season, to put the ValleyCats on top, 2-1.

Both starters received no-decisions. Manzano hurled five innings in his 'Cats debut, yielding a run on two hits, walking one, and ringing up five batters. Mason Olson pitched four scoreless frames for New York, giving up five hits, walking one, and striking out five.

Luke Trueman (1-0) notched his first Frontier League victory. He threw two shutout innings, allowing one hit, and striking out two. Gino Sabatine threw a scoreless eight, before turning the ball over to Liu Fuenmayor in the ninth. The southpaw recorded the save with a perfect frame, striking out one.

Sleeper (0-1) received the loss. He tossed one inning, giving up two runs on three hits, and struck out one.

The ValleyCats head back home to Joseph L. Bruno Stadium tomorrow, Friday, May 16 th to begin a three-game series with the Sussex County Miners. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 2 | NEW YORK 1

W: Luke Trueman (1-0)

L: Ryan Sleeper (0-1)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (1)

