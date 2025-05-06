Wild Things Sign OF Robert Chayka for Return, Among Series of Moves

May 6, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Washington Wild Things have signed outfielder Robert Chayka to the active roster, in a series of roster moves made Tuesday in advance of the season beginning on Friday in Crestwood.

Chayka is set to return to the Wild Things after playing with the club in 2023 and 2024, before a late-season trade sent him to the Windy City ThunderBolts in exchange for RHP Hunter DuPuy, who is currently on Washington's inactive list with an injury. Chayka was in camp with the Gateway Grizzlies this spring before hitting free agency.

Last season before the trade, he was at .230 in 61 games with two homers and 26 RBI. After a small stint at the end of the season with the Bolts, he ended the season with a slash line of .242/.332/.337 with 11 doubles, three triples and three homers. He drove in a total of 38 runs in 2024. He drove in six runs on June 5 against Windy City, becoming only the 10th Wild Thing all time to hit that feat with the night for him including a grand slam.

In 81 games in 2023, Chayka worked himself into the conversation for the Frontier League's Rookie of the Year. Ultimately, the award went to Evansville's Noah Myers, though. Chayka slashed .293/.396/.441 in his rookie season with 17 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 43 RBI. He also swiped 23 bases in 28 tries and scored 44 times. Playing primarily centerfield, he posted a .995 fielding percentage and made just one error.

Chayka slashed .336/.398/.521 in 2022 in 54 games for Kentucky Wesleyan. He scored 53 times and hit 11 doubles, a triple and nine homers while he drove in 43. In 2021 at the same school, the Chicago native played in 37 games and slashed .352/.419/.484 with nine doubles, a triple, two long balls and 16 RBI.

He played in the California Winter League last offseason, going 10-for-25 at the dish with five RBI, a batting clip tied for fourth in the CWL. Chayka spent his first two seasons of college ball at the NJCAA's Spoon River College. As a freshman in 2018, he hit .331 with nine RBI in 42 games and stole 17 bases. In 2019, he hit .423 in 46 games with 21 RBI, 40 runs and 19 bags. His OPS was 1.080.

The Wild Things also placed both RHP Tyler Wehrle and OF Jake DeLeo on the 7-Day IL today and released RHP Nick McClanahan. The moves along with Chayka's signing sets the Opening Day roster at 25. A new league rule allows teams to carry a 25th player through June 3, 2025.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener, presented by EQT and at EQT Park, is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 6, 2025

Wild Things Sign OF Robert Chayka for Return, Among Series of Moves - Washington Wild Things

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.