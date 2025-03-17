Wild Things Announce 2025 Promo Schedule

WASHINGTON, Pa. - As a big month of news continues in March in Washington, Pennsylvania, the Washington Wild Things have announced the organization's 2025 promo schedule. It will be the 23 rd season of Wild Things baseball in the Frontier League, and, as always, the team has plenty of giveaways, themes and fun in store for the summer that will appeal to families, kids, seniors, young adults and many more. Plus, the team will have its usual daily promotions and three major free ticket programs, which have already been announced.

Individual tickets will go on sale Friday, April 4 at 10 a.m. Single-game tickets are $15, with a daily discount at $10 for kids 12 years of age and younger, fans 50 and older and military servicemen and women. Group packages start at $10 a seat as well with upgrade available to the premium picnic areas and suites.

Game times have been announced for the upcoming season already. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday home games will start at 7:05 p.m. with a few exceptions. Thursday, May 15, Tuesday, June 3 and Tuesday, July 8 are 10:35 a.m. starts for Grand Slam School Day, Summer School Day and Super Splash Day, respectively. Wednesday home games start at 6:05 p.m. with the exception of the game against Lake Erie Wednesday, June 25, which will begin at 1:05 p.m. Sunday home games begin at 5:35 p.m. Gates open an hour and five minutes before each scheduled first pitch, unless otherwise announced.

"It is a year-long effort for us to develop and execute promotions that are attention grabbing. We have a great collection of corporate partners committed to providing the tri-state community a wide scope of entertainment via Minor League baseball," said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. "Whether it is a giveaway, one of our many programs or fan favorite Fireworks Fridays; our goal is to make every night at the ballpark special and unique. No other team in this region provides the hometown feel or promotional outreach like the Wild Things."

The summer gets off and running with the home opener, scheduled for Tuesday, May 13. It'll be the first official Wild Things game on the new FieldTurf playing surface and much more celebration will be had at the ballpark that night. After the game, the Wild Things will have a special fireworks display, presented by EQT. It's the only non-Friday fireworks show scheduled for the year at this juncture. Fans will also receive a 2025 magnet schedule presented by WCTPA as supplies last as they come through the gates that evening for the game against Ottawa.

Wednesdays will be the night for the Senior Slugger Program, presented by AARP Pennsylvania. The program provides a free ticket to fans 50 years of age and older. The program's return was announced earlier in the month. More information and a registration link

can be found here. All fans in the park on Wednesdays can take advantage of $1 hot dogs thanks to Berks Foods.

Thursdays will see the return of Thirsty Thursdays, presented by the Molson Coors Beverage Company and the Coors Light Brew Crew. The program now provides a free game ticket to fans aged 21-39 at Thursday home games. All fans 21 and older can responsibly enjoy $1 Coors Lights drafts at the Beer Wagon in right field, specialty cocktails at the Deep Eddy Cocktail Bar, located adjacent to the Beer Wagon and special themes. Fans can register for the Brew Crew program and see themes and info here.

Fridays will feature post-game fireworks with individual shows presented by PBR, Range Resources, the Pennsylvania Lottery, North Franklin Township, Twisted Tea, Chapman Corporation and Blue Moon Light.

Saturdays will feature giveaways to the first 1,000 fans through the gates. The giveaways have been announced with the release of the promo schedule. The dates for the giveaways in August (three giveaways) will be announced at a later time.

May 24 vs Florence Y'alls - Vintage Wild Things Bobblehead presented by Coen Markets

May 31 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Wild Things sock giveaway presented by WCTPA

June 14 vs Joliet Slammers - Caleb McNeely Embossed MVP Baseball Card presented by Clearview FCU

July 12 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Jimmy Buffett Shirt presented by Berks Foods

July 26 vs Florence Y'alls - 3D Magnet Photo Frame presented by St. Clair Health

August Giveaways (Dates TBA between August 9, 23 and 30) - Bob Pompeani Bobblehead presented by KDKA, Andrew Czech Fishing Bobblehead presented by Pathways and a stadium replica

Kids Eat Free Sundays are back with the program presented this season by Pathways. The program offers kids 12 and under a free ticket and kids meal (hot dogs, chips and a drink) at Sunday home games. There are kids giveaways, themes and more, with all kids in attendance getting to run the bases after the game and get autographs from their favorite Wild Things on the way out during an autograph session. Themes, giveaways and info plus a link to register kids for the program is available here. The team is asking that fans who have registered their kids in the past RE-REGISTER this season at the link just before this.

Other promotions include but are not limited to:

Tuesday, June 10 vs Schaumburg Boomers - Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by 84 Lumber with a special jersey auction

Saturday, June 14 vs Joliet Slammers - Salute to Service Night presented by Clearview FCU with a jersey auction

Tuesday, June 24 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Autism Awareness Night

Saturday, July 12 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Jimmy Buffett Night presented by Berks Foods

Friday, July 25 vs Florence Y'alls - Christmas in July

Saturday, July 26 vs Florence Y'alls - Baseball Fights Cancer presented by St. Clair Health

Tuesday, July 29 vs New Jersey Jackals - Neuro Night Out presented by Pioneer Counseling and Consulting

Friday, August 1 vs Lake Erie Crushers - Happy Gilmore Night with a special jersey auction

Tuesday, August 5 vs Windy City Thunderbolts - Back to School Night presented by Washington Area FCU with a jersey auction

Saturday, August 9 vs Gateway Grizzlies - Baseball For All with a jersey auction presented by ARC Human Services

Tuesday, August 19 vs Evansville Otters - Bark in the Park presented by Nicole Malesic at Realty ONE with a jersey auction and a collapsible dog bowl giveaway

Teaming up with the Lake Erie Crushers and Modern Office Methods, the Wild Things will wear special jerseys July 11 that will be later auctioned off once the team has worn them in Avon at the Crushers later in the season as part of the Turnpike Rivalry.

The Wild Things also have community nights planned, which are listed on the full promo schedule on the website. The full list of promotional nights, themes and giveaways is available.

Group tickets and season-ticket packages are available now by calling the Ticket Return Box Office at 866-456-WILD or 724-250-9555. The team's public exhibition games will be announced at a later date too.

The Wild Things open their season on the road Friday, May 9, and the home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13 at 7:05 p.m. Season tickets, group packages and premium areas are available now by calling 866-456-WILD or by going to washingtonwildthings.com. Fans can also follow the team's social media pages and site for news, including on X, Facebook, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and YouTube. Search @WashWildThings, go to youtube.com/@WashWildThings or go to facebook.com/washingtonwildthings.

