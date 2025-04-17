Titans Ink Three Pitchers Ahead of 2025 Spring Training

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today that they have agreed to terms on contracts with left-handed pitcher Shane Telfer, along with right-handers Billy Duby and Koki Togashi for the upcoming 2025 Frontier League season.

Telfer, 23, makes his way to the independent circuit after two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization. In 2024, Telfer split 12 relief appearances between the Class-A California League's Visalia Rawhide and the Class-A Advanced Northwest League's Hillsboro Hops. Overall, the 6-foot-1 southpaw went 1-0 with a 3.42 ERA over 23.2 innings - walking 16 and striking out 18.

Hailing from San Diego, California, Telfer was signed by Arizona in 2023 following a four-year collegiate career at Pepperdine University (Malibu, California). Telfer transitioned into a full-time starter for the Waves during his senior season in 2023 - ranking sixth in strikeouts (71) and ERA, and 12th in innings pitched.

In 48 career collegiate contests (21 starts, 27 in relief) from 2020-2023, the left-hander was a lifetime 9-7 with a 3.96 ERA over 141 innings - striking out 144 opposing hitters.

Duby, 24, joins the Titans for what is slated to be his rookie season. Acquired in a trade earlier this off-season from the Oakland Ballers of the Pioneer League, Duby went 2-3 in 2024 with a 4.65 ERA over 31 innings for Belmont University (Nashville, Tennessee) - walking 32 and striking out 32. Duby finished top ten in the Missouri Valley Conference in WHIP and saves.

The Orinda, California native originally began his collegiate career at Diablo Valley College (Pleasant Hill, California) before transferring to Division-1 at Western Kentucky University (Bowling Green, Kentucky) in 2022.

Togashi, 22, heads to North America with a pair of seasons in the Japanese independent leagues under his belt. Last season, Togashi worked 25 times for the Ibaraki Astro Planets of the Baseball Challenge League. The right-hander pitched 25.2 innings, tossing to a 5.11 ERA, and retired 27 on strikes.

The Hiroshima City, Japan product pitched this off-season for the Asian Breeze winter ball team that participated against various MiLB clubs in spring training.

In other news, manager Bobby Brown has completed two trades.

First, the club has traded LHP Bryan Peña, LHP CJ Blowers, and INF Braylin Marine to the Joliet Slammers in exchange for the rights to Canadian INF Matthew Warkentin.

In a corresponding move, the Titans have dealt Canadian INF Matthew Warkentin to the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association in exchange for players to be named later.

The Ottawa Titans begin the 2025 season on the road versus the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday, May 9 at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

