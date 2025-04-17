Brockton Rox Announce Seasonal Hiring Opportunities

April 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA - Join the most fun team in town! The Brockton Rox, a proud member of the MLB-partnered Frontier League, are excited to announce seasonal part-time employment opportunities for the upcoming 2025 baseball season. As the Rox prepare for a thrilling Revival season of professional baseball, they are looking to fill positions across multiple departments to help ensure a memorable experience for fans and provide exceptional service on game days.

Seasonal part-time positions offer an excellent opportunity to work in a fun, fast-paced environment, gain valuable experience in the sports and entertainment industry, and be part of the Brockton Rox family. Applicants of all experience levels are encouraged to apply, with training provided for each role.

Available Positions Include:

Food & Beverage Staff: Help prepare and serve food and beverages to fans, ensuring excellent customer service and smooth operations throughout the season.

Ushers: Welcome guests and provide assistance with seating, directions, and general inquiries to enhance the fan experience.

Ticket Office Staff: Manage walk-up ticket sales and ticket scanning with a focus on customer service, ensuring fans have a smooth and enjoyable entry experience.

Custodial Staff: Assist in maintaining a clean and safe environment within the stadium, including restrooms, concourses, and seating areas.

Security Personnel: Ensure the safety and security of patrons, players, and staff during events, managing crowd control and assisting with emergency situations.

Production and Press Box Staff: Support the media and production team in maintaining press box operations. Available positions include camera operator, scoreboard operator, and public address announcer.

Mascot and Entertainment Staff / Street Team: Bring Rox baseball to life, engaging with fans through live performance during games and in the community.

Clubhouse Attendant / Bat Boy: Assist with clubhouse operations.

Interested individuals can apply online. Applications are currently being accepted, with positions available on a first-come, first-served basis. Join us this season at Campanelli Stadium as we cheer the Brockton Rox to victory! For more information, please contact the Brockton Rox front office at 508-559-7000 or email alex@brocktonrox.com.

