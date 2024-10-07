Florence Ownership Purchases Windy City

October 7, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, are excited to announce the purchase of the Windy City ThunderBolts franchise after a deal was finalized Friday afternoon.

David DelBello and the ownership in Florence are thrilled to reach an agreement with Windy City's Brian Kahn and place the ThunderBolts underneath their baseball umbrella.

The Windy City ThunderBolts currently play games at beautiful Ozinga Field in Crestwood, IL, placing the two teams about five hours apart from each other. DelBello is excited to partner the Y'alls and Windy City staff to work together and make baseball even better in Crestwood and Florence.

"We want to bring an elevated baseball experience to Windy City while also focusing on building a strong community and having fun," said DelBello.

The Y'alls and ThunderBolts currently play in the West Conference of the Frontier League and will play each other nine times during the 2025 regular season.

During the 2025 season, both teams will search for their fourth championship in their respective franchise histories. Florence will look for their first league championship since 2000 while Windy City hopes to return the title to Crestwood for the first time since they went back-to-back in 2007 and 2008.

The ultimate hope is that both franchises can form a strong partnership that can produce many championships and lifelong memories for years to come.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.