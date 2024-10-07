ThunderBolts Sold to DelBello Group

The Windy City ThunderBolts are excited to announce the sale of the franchise to an ownership group led by David DelBello which was finalized on Friday afternoon. DelBello and his partners have owned the Frontier League's Florence Y'alls since 2019.

"We want to bring an elevated baseball experience to Windy City while also focusing on building a strong community and having fun," DelBello said.

The new ownership group is taking over the ThunderBolts from Brian Kahn, who had owned the team for the last four years.

"I want to thank Brian Kahn for his commitment to our organization and wish him nothing but the best in his future endeavors," said Windy City General Manager Mike VerSchave. "The Windy City ThunderBolts couldn't be more excited to have David DelBello and his ownership team lead our club into its next chapter."

The sale of the team places the ThunderBolts underneath the same baseball umbrella as the Florence Y'alls. Both teams play in the Frontier League's West Conference and will see each other nine times during the 2025 season.

"The Florence Y'alls are one of the most successful franchises in our league, known both for their promotional creativity and dedication to their community. We look forward to the new ideas and fresh approach that comes with new leadership," VerSchave said.

With the two teams roughly five hours apart from each other, DelBello is excited to partner the Y'alls and ThunderBolts staffs to make baseball even better in Crestwood and Florence.

Both teams are searching for the fourth championship in their respective franchise histories. Florence last won the league in 2000 while Windy City hopes to return the title to Crestwood for the first time since they went back-to-back in 2007 and 2008.

The ultimate hope is that both franchises can form a strong partnership that can produce many championships and lifelong memories for years to come.

