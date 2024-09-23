Deck the Y'alls Lightfest Returns for Its Third Annual Celebration!

September 23, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







Florence, KY - The holiday season shines brighter than ever with the return of the third annual Deck the Y'alls Lightfest, running from November 22, 2024, through January 1, 2025, at Thomas More Stadium. This enchanting winter wonderland invites families and friends to experience an unforgettable holiday adventure filled with magic, joy, and over 2.5 million dazzling lights!

This year's Deck the Y'alls promises to be more spectacular than ever with a breathtaking interactive light display that invites visitors to immerse themselves in a world of holiday cheer. Guests can stroll through illuminated paths, marvel at themed installations, and capture unforgettable memories under the twinkling lights.

Highlights of Deck the Y'alls:

Interactive Light Display: Wander through a stunning array of lights, including captivating installations that come to life with the touch of a button.

Train Rides: Climb aboard for a festive train ride around the stadium, providing a unique perspective of the light display.

Delicious Treats: Warm up with delicious s'mores and steaming hot chocolate at our cozy food stations.

Live Entertainment: Enjoy live performances, holiday music, and festive activities that will delight guests of all ages.

Event Details:

Dates: November 22, 2024 - January 1, 2025

Location: Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence, KY 41042

Hours: Sunday-Thursday: 5:30 PM - 9:00 PM

Friday & Saturday: 5:30 PM - 10:00 PM

Admission: https://www.decktheyalls.com/tickets

Join us in celebrating the magic of the season with festive lights, joyful activities, and community spirit! Whether you're visiting with family, friends, or on a date night, Deck the Y'alls Lightfest is sure to spread holiday cheer to everyone.

For more information, visit our website at www.decktheyalls.com.

