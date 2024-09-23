Bobby Brown, Titans Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of manager Bobby Brown to a multi-year contract extension.

The 50-year-old skipper guided the Titans to a 53-42 record in 2024, finishing third in the East Division, and clinching their second playoff berth in the club's three-year existence.

After starting the campaign 8-10, the team rallied in June by winning 18 of a possible 25 contests to put themselves back in the playoff picture - not looking back after that. Over that stretch, the Titans won a franchise-best nine consecutive home games and later swept back-to-back opponents on two separate occasions.

The squad spent the final 63 contests of the year in a playoff spot - eventually beating the Tri-City ValleyCats to win the Wild Card Round before dropping a decisive third game to the eventual champion Québec Capitales in the Division Series.

"The success we've had in our short time in Ottawa is a testament to this great ownership and organization's commitment," said Brown. "I love our core of players, our team, and the direction we're headed in. I'm truly honoured to be able to do this. I love working in the city of Ottawa and am excited to bring more great memories to our fans."

Over three seasons at the helm in Canada's capital, the Titans own a 157-129 record under Brown - good enough for a .550 winning percentage. Under his guidance, the club is just one of just six teams in the league to qualify for playoffs multiple times since 2022 - but is only one of two teams to accomplish the feat playing in the East Division.

Before accepting the Titans managerial position, Brown served as the hitting coach for the Pioneer League champion Missoula PaddleHeads in 2021. Pre-pandemic, he managed seven seasons in the American Association with stops in Amarillo and Lincoln. Brown was tabbed as the American Association Manager of the Year in 2017, guiding the Saltdogs to a Central Division championship.

"Bobby represents the Ottawa Titans organization with class on and off the field, and we are thrilled that he will continue to serve as our manager," said Vice President and COO, Regan Katz. "We are especially proud of the way the club has played over the last three years, and the team's play is a direct reflection of his leadership. He is determined, passionate, and the right person to lead our current group of players as well as the next wave of talent coming to the capital."

Originally from San Luis Obispo, California, Brown played at the University of Oklahoma before kicking off a 10-year professional career. From 1998-2005, he would go on to play for nine different clubs, mainly suiting up in the Northern League for parts of three years in Winnipeg - where he was a lifetime .301 hitter in 637 games.

"Bobby has been an integral part of the on-field success of the Titans for the last three seasons and will continue to be," outlined General Manager, Martin Boyce. "His passion for baseball is infectious and his desire to win for the fans in Ottawa is evident. He is a pleasure to have within the organization and I look forward to working with him for years to come."

The Titans are expected to announce their full 2025 coaching staff closer to the beginning of Spring Training in late April.

