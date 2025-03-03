Mississippi Mud Monsters Unleash 13 Nights of Fireworks for 2025

March 3, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - Things are gonna get weird after dark at Trustmark Park this season. Bats will swing, creatures will stir, and on 13 unforgettable nights, the sky itself will erupt in an explosion of fire and light!

Fireworks Fridays are a monster-sized tradition! Expect big hits and even bigger booms on these fan-favorite nights:

May 9, May 16, May 30, June 6, June 27, July 11, August 1, August 15

But some nights? They're a little too big for a standard fireworks show. These are the nights where the earth shakes, shadows stretch, and baseball transforms into a full-blown spectacle.

Thursday, May 8 - OPENING NIGHT FIREWORKS! - The Mud Monsters claw their way into history with the first game in franchise history! Will the fireworks be louder than the crowd? We're about to find out!

Monday, May 26 - MEMORIAL MONDAY FIREWORKS! - A night to honor America's bravest with a star-spangled display so bright, it might just summon a few legendary creatures out of hiding.

Friday, July 4 - INDEPENDENCE DAY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA! - The BIG ONE. This is the kind of fireworks show neighbors three counties over will be talking about. A double dose of explosions, red, white, and blue lights stretching to the heavens, and enough loud booms to send even the bravest Mud Monster diving for cover!

Saturday, July 5 - INDEPENDENCE DAY: THE SEQUEL! - The first show was so good, we're doing it again! Just like any good creature feature, the sequel has even MORE action, MORE excitement, and MORE chances for a dramatic ending.

Saturday, August 16 - THE FINAL FIREWORKS SHOW OF 2025! - The season is slipping into the mist, and this is your last chance to see the night sky light up. As the summer winds down, we're giving baseball one final, glowing sendoff before the creatures retreat into the darkness... until next year.

"This season is going to be electric-literally," said Mud Monsters General Manager Andrew Seymour. "When you mix baseball, fireworks, and a stadium full of fans, you get something that's pure magic. We're putting 13 fireworks nights on the calendar, and every single one is going to be a show-stopper. Just don't blame us if you start seeing mysterious shadows moving in the outfield when the sky starts flashing! "

Lock in your spot for all 13 fireworks nights with season tickets, or bring a group and enjoy a private party deck or a climate-controlled suite! Call 601-664-7600 or visit mudmonstersbaseball.com to book your unforgettable night at the ballpark.

