Joliet Slammers Announce Second Round of 2025 Promotional Schedule Dates

JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are thrilled to announce the second round of their 2025 promotion al schedule, featuring a diverse range of theme nights. These nights were created to incorporate the diversity of the community and provide new experiences for Slammers fans.

"Winter is almost over and the other season, Baseball, is right around the corner. The Slam Fam has been hard at work this off-season putting together the latest schedule for our Summer of fun, and boy are we excited!" said EVP, Sales and Marketing, Night Train Veeck. "For 2025, we wanted to make sure our promo schedule reflected all the Joliet community with a little something for everyone when they enter the gates."

The Slammers' 2025 season will begin on Friday, May 9 against the Schaumburg Boomers with the Home Opener and Fireworks Night. Gates will open at 5:35pm, with first pitch at 6:35pm.

Get ready for an exciting season with the Slammers as they introduce a new lineup of theme nights:

May 15: Slammers Around The World - Get ready to travel the globe at Slammers Around The World! Fans can experience the sounds and flavors of different countries as we bring international fun to the ballpark. It's a world tour you won't want to miss!

May 24: Pickleball At The Slammers - Get ready to drink and dive at Slammers Stadium! Grab your paddles and join the fun as we serve up a game of pickleball in the heart of the stadium. It's a smash hit of sports, sunshine, and plenty of pickle-powered fun.

June 10: Kids Run The Ballpark - Stand aside adults, this evening, the kids are in charge! From announcing lineups to leading ballpark cheers, young fans will be running the stadium. Watch as they manage the scoreboard, on-field games, and even toss out the first pitch. It's a night where the next generation of Slammers fans get to call the shots, bringing extra energy to the game!

June 24: Honoring The Negro Leagues - A night of tribute, pride, and baseball history. Join us as we celebrate the incredible players and legacy of the Negro Leagues with exciting games and heartfelt remembrance!

June 26: Ghostbusters - Get ready for a night of ghostly adventures, as the Slammers call in the Windy City Ghostbusters to help tackle the paranormal! The ballpark will be transformed into a haunted haven with proton packs, eerie in-game effects, and a thrilling ghost-hunting experience.

July 6: Big Splash Day - Dive into the fun! It's a splash-tacular day of water games, refreshing cool-downs, and baseball thrills that'll make a big splash with the whole family!

August 9: Slammers Smackdown - Get ready for a night of slammin' action both on and off the field and into the ring! The Slammers are bringing a wrestling-inspired showdown, with in-game components featuring high-flying moves, body slams, and smackdown style movements throughout the evening. Stick around after the game for a wrestling event that'll bring the intensity to a whole new level!

August 30: Dia de los Muertos - Come out for a spirited celebration of life and legacy with Dia de los Muertos at the Ballpark! Join us for a colorful evening filled with music, vibrant decorations, and festive flavors as we honor our ancestors!

Promotion dates and giveaways are subject to change. Additional ticket packages and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks!

Season, group, firework plans, and suite packages are still available for the 2025 season! To see the full 2025 Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can't wait to see you.

