ThunderBolts' Comeback Falls Short in 8-7 Loss

May 15, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

CRESTWOOD, IL - The ThunderBolts erased a 7-4 deficit in the seventh inning to tie the game but the Schaumburg Boomers scored a ninth-inning run to complete a series sweep with an 8-7 final at Ozinga Field Thursday afternoon.

The Bolts (2-5) got off to a hot start, scoring two runs in the first inning. With two outs and no one on, Dakota Kotowski, Christian Kuzemka and David Maberry hit consecutive doubles to claim the early lead.

Schaumburg (5-2) bounced back, using a two-run homer from Satchell Norman in the second and a Kyle Fitzgerald RBI double in the fourth to take a 4-2 lead.

In the fourth inning, Cam Phelts brought home a run on a bunt single for the ThunderBolts. They went on to load the bases with one out before Schaumburg starter Dwayne Matos struck out back-to-back hitters to get out of the jam.

The two teams traded runs over the next few innings. Bren Spillane's RBI single pushed the Boomers' lead back to two before Maberry launched his first home run of the year for the Bolts. A two-run shot for Schaumburg's Anthony Calarco extended their lead to 7-4.

In the bottom of the eighth, the ThunderBolts put two runners on with two outs and Phelts came through for the second time, bringing home both runs on a single to knot the score at seven.

Once again, Schaumburg fought back. With two outs in the ninth, Calarco hit an RBI single to deliver a one-run victory to the Boomers.

Aaron Glickstein (2-0) allowed three runs in three innings but picked up the win. Jacob Newman (0-1) gave up three runs in four innings and took the loss. Mitch White pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

The ThunderBolts play their fourth straight morning game on Friday as they begin a three-game series with the Québec Capitales. Bobby Vath (0-0, 9.82) starts the opener for the Bolts against Québec's Ty Buckner (1-0, 5.40) First pitch for Ozinga Field's third School Day of the year is scheduled for 10:35 and broadcast details can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







