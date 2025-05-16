Brockton Rox 2025 Frontier League Home Opener

May 16, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Brockton Rox News Release







Brockton, MA - Tonight, the Brockton Rox celebrate Opening Day of the 2025 Rox Revival Season at Campanelli Stadium against the New York Boulders. Opening Day is presented by Eastern Bank. The game starts at 7 PM ET with gates opening at 6 PM, and there will be tons of fun taking place during the FREE block party from 5 PM - 7 PM outside the stadium. Media members are all encouraged to come out to the stadium before game time to meet the team! Interviews will be available upon request; see below for contact information.

Once gates open for Opening Day at the Rox, the first 1000 fans through the gate will receive a free Rox Revival t-shirt courtesy of Eastern Bank. After the game, fans will enjoy a spectacular fireworks show, and kids can run the bases just like their favorite players.

The free block party outside of Campanelli Stadium starts at 5 PM and will have a variety of entertainment, including food trucks, a DJ, a photobooth, a balloon artist, and more! Vendors include Animal Protection Center of Southeastern Mass, Mary Kay, and DJ Nick Robin. A mix of food trucks will be on site too, including: Sarcastic Swine, Lady C&J, The Sausage Guy, and South Shore Taco

To celebrate opening weekend, the Rox are providing a special ticket package. Fans receive 4 tickets to ANY opening weekend game with 4 soda or water vouchers for just $40, a $35 savings! Enter code REVIVAL when purchasing tickets online to secure the deal and get ready to Rox! Offer is valid for any opening weekend game, May 16th-18th.

Tickets are available now at BrocktonRox.com/tickets.

The Rox Opening Weekend, May 16 - 18, continues Saturday night will feature very special first pitch from Red Sox Legend Jim Rice, a drone show and a STEM fair with displays from area students. For more information on the Brockton Rox revival, ticket packages, and sponsorship opportunities, visit BrocktonRox.com or follow the team on social media @BrocktonRox.







Frontier League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.