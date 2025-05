Liquori Sets Single-Game RBI Record as Wild Things Trounce Florence

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, Ky. - Jeff Liquori drove in seven runs to set a single-game Wild Things record, which included his first pro homer, a grand slam, as Washington pounded out 22 hits and scored 19 times to take the rubber game against Florence at Thomas More Stadium, 19-9.

Washington plated the first 12 runs of the game in the game's first three frames. Andrew Czech plated Caleb McNeely with a single in the first then Washington scored six times in the second with a hit by pitch on McNeely with the bases full, a two-run single by Jeff Liquori, a two-run double by Tyreque Reed and an RBI single by Ethan Wilder, the second of his two hits in the inning. Washington got five more in the third, three of which came on Tyreque Reed's second homer of the season. Liquori bounced a fielder's choice for an RBI and Jommer Hernandez singled home a run in the frame, his first Wild Things' RBI.

Florence got its first two runs in the third inning on consecutive RBI hits, a triple by Blaze O'Saben and a single by Stephen Hrustich, who ended up hitting three homers in his final three trips, notching himself an eight-RBI day.

The Wild Things plated six more in the sixth inning with Liquori's grand slam highlighting the inning. Later in the frame a wild pitch scored a run and an RBI double by Wilder plated Washington's 18th run of the game. The 19th came home in the eighth on a Lagrange sacrifice fly scoring Liquori.

Liquori led the way with four hits while he was joined in the multi-hit department by seven other Wild Things. Three Wild Things hitters had multiple RBI in the victory. Jordan DiValerio got the win, his second, with six innings of four-run ball.

Washington, with the win, took the series and continues its road trip Tuesday in Joliet, Illinois, with an opener scheduled for 7:35/6:35 p.m. CT.

Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2025

