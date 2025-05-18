Paulina Shines, Mud Monsters Clinch First Series

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters held off a late rally by the Evansville Otters to secure a 3-2 victory on Saturday at Trustmark Park. The win marked another milestone in the Mud Monsters' inaugural Frontier League season and came in front of a lively home crowd of 2,081 on Leather Patch Cap Giveaway night.

The Monsters jumped ahead early, plating two runs in the bottom of the second inning and adding another in the third to build a 3-0 lead. Key contributors included Karrell Paz, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and Ryan Cash, who tripled and scored a run. Nick Hassan also chipped in with an RBI double.

Evansville's offense was stifled for six innings by right-handed starter J. Paulina, who in his Mississippi debut, allowed just one hit and one earned run over six strong innings, striking out six, and carrying a no-hitter into the seventh.

The Otters finally broke through in the seventh, scoring two runs started by a triple from Pavin Parks that broke up the no-hit bid, but Mississippi's bullpen-anchored by Sergio Sanchez, who earned the save-shut the door over the final two frames.

Paulina (1-0) earned the win, while relievers Gage Bihm and Zack Morris bridged the gap to Sanchez, and they combined to allow just two hits over three innings, preserving the narrow lead.

Adrian Montilva took the loss for Evansville. He allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits, walking two and striking out two over four innings. Montilva is now 0-1.

The Mud Monsters even their record up at 3-3, while Evansville is now 3-5.

Game three of the series is Sunday at 2 p.m., with Luis Devers slated to make his first start for Mississippi. Trustmark Park gates open at 1.

For more events, promotions, tickets, and Monster merch, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com.







