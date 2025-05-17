Mud Monsters Get Back on Track Versus Evansville

May 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Mud Monsters bounced back from the club's first losing streak in explosive fashion on a Fireworks Friday Night at Trustmark Park. The win snapped a three-game slide for Mississippi and halted the Evansville Otters' bid for a third consecutive victory.

The fifth game of the inaugural season marked the first time a left-handed starter took the mound for Mississippi, and Brandon Mitchell made sure it was a memorable debut for the 1,748 fans in attendance.

Mitchell pitched five innings and exited with a 3-2 lead. The Mud Monsters added four more runs in the sixth and cruised to an 8-4 win. Mitchell allowed just two runs on six hits, struck out six, and did not issue a walk.

This outing was not only the first by a left-handed starter for Mississippi, but also the first time a starting pitcher earned a win in Mud Monsters history.

However, things looked shaky for Mitchell and Mississippi almost immediately.

A Graham Brown solo home run to left, followed by back-to-back singles-each with two strikes-put Evansville up 1-0 with runners on the corners and only one out.

Pavin Parks then hit a sharp ground ball to Karrel Paz at first base. Without hesitation, Paz passed on the easy throw to the plate to get the lead runner, instead spinning and firing toward second base. Paz then scrambled back to first to receive the throw from shortstop Kasten Furr, completing a 3-6-3 double play.

The alert defensive decision stopped the Otters' rally, and escaping the early jam settled Mitchell in for his first win as a Mud Monster.

Paz made an impact with both his glove and bat. He came through again in the bottom of the first, this time at the plate, sending a two-strike single to right that plated Brayland Skinner and Ryan Cash to give Mississippi a 2-1 lead.

Paz showcased his versatility again later in the game.

After another two-run single scoring Skinner and Cash, Paz scored from third on a delayed steal, taking advantage when a throw to second was late trying to catch Samil De La Rosa.

Paz's two hits, four RBIs, and run scored paced a Mississippi attack that put runners on base in all eight trips to the plate.

After Mitchell's five innings, Tyree Thompson, Chris Barraza, and Zack Morris closed out the game. Thompson pitched two innings, striking out two. Barraza struck out two in one inning of work, and Morris finished the game with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Brayland Skinner added pressure all night from the top of the order, collecting three hits, two runs, a steal, a walk, and an RBI.

The Mud Monsters improved to 2-3 on the season. Brandon Mitchell is now 1-0. The Otters fell to 3-4, with starter Jon Beymer taking the loss to drop to 0-2.

Game two of the series is Saturday night at 6 p.m., with Joshua Paulina scheduled to make his first start for Mississippi. Trustmark Park gates open at 5. The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Mud Monsters baseball cap.

For more events, promotions, tickets, and Monster merch, visit mudmonstersbaseball.com.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2025

Mud Monsters Get Back on Track Versus Evansville - Mississippi Mud Monsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.