Wild Things Even Series Behind Big Seventh Frame

May 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Washington Wild Things News Release







FLORENCE, KY - A five-run seventh for the Wild Things was enough as the club evened the series in Florence with a win in an 8-4 battle at Thomas More Stadium. Florence made a late push, but a strikeout for Jacob McCaskey earned the Tarentum native his first pro save in the ninth, as he got the strikeout on his 10th pitch to the only batter he faced in the win.

Washington got the scoring started in the second with an RBI double by Brett Roberts that plated Ethan Wilder. In the third, Washington got a solo homer by Caleb McNeely to make it 2-0. It was McNeely's second of the year. In the fifth, Tyreque Reed hit the first of his two doubles on the night and brought home Robert Chayka, who had singled and stole second. That scoring play made it 3-0.

Florence got two in the sixth inning against Marlon Perez, who had rolled a bit to that point. Perez got tagged for four hits and two runs in the sixth before giving way to Jackson Hicks, who got Zade Richardson to bounce to third to end the inning with the tying run on third.

Leading 3-2, Washington had its best inning of the young season in the seventh, plating five runs on four hits with two, two-run two baggers-one by Tyreque Reed and one by Wagner Lagrange, the latter of which was a book-rule double. Ethan Wilder then lifted a sac fly to score Andrew Czech, making it 8-2.

The Y'alls got singular runs in the seventh and eighth innings against Hicks and Ryan Chasse, respectively. Chasse's eighth-inning run was unearned after an error. Chasse loaded the bases in the ninth on two hits and a walk but got two strikeouts before McCaskey came on to face Dalton Davis, the would-be tying run. On the 10th pitch of the battle, McCaskey fanned Davis with a changeup to earn the save, his first as a professional.

Perez got the win after yielding seven hits and two runs over 5.2 frames, a new career high for him in his fourth pro start. Jackson Hicks allowed a run in an inning and a third. Chasse struck out four in his 1.2 innings.

With the series even, the teams will play a rubber game Sunday afternoon at 1:07 with the Wild Things sending Jordan DiValerio to the hill to oppose Florence's Matt Fernandez.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.