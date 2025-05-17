Skipper Lemieux Pulls the Bullpen Strings in 7-3 Rout of Titans

May 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (5-2) took a 7-3 victory over the Ottawa Titans (3-4) on Saturday night in a bullpen game featuring the Crushers debuts of a pair of new righties.

The Titans got to work quickly in the opening frame against new Crushers RHP Corbin Foy, who was acquired on Friday. SS Aaron Casillas lifted a sacrifice fly to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead. Lake Erie cut down a run at the plate later in the inning thanks to a perfect throw from 3B Logan Thomason on to C Derek Vegas. The former ASUN Defensive Player of the Year continued his excellent defensive start to 2025 and kept the deficit at just a run.

Lake Erie loaded the bases in the bottom of the 3rd against LHP Shane Telfer. CF Sam Franco worked an excellent at-bat and drew a walk to get the Crushers on the board. Then, DH Scout Knotts cranked a ball off the left field wall to drive in a pair. LF Burle Dixon got in on the RBI party with a single of his own moments later. When the dust settled, Lake Erie enjoyed a 4-1 lead after three innings.

Corbin Foy settled in after a rocky first inning and got through 3 1/3 innings in his Crushers debut. His final line: 3 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 71 pitches. Foy handed the ball to RHP Austin Mora, a local product from Notre Dame College, who was also making his Crushers debut. Mora notched a pair of strikeouts to finish off the top of the 4th and worked a scoreless outing in 2 1/3 innings.

RHP Dylan Spain continued the bullpen carousel and his consecutive scoreless innings streak to start the season. He pitched 1 1/3 innings, gave up a hit and a walk, and logged his sixth strikeout of the season.

In the 7th, SS Jarrod Watkins came up limp on the basepaths and had to be lifted for a pinch runner. The injury bug continues to plague Lake Erie early in the season. The Crushers loaded the bases in the frame and the team leader in RBI's 2B Davie Morgan cashed in a 2-RBI single. Already in his young professional career, Morgan has 9 RBIs in just three starts. 1B Seth Strong added on another run with a dump-in single of his own and the Crushers led 7-1.

Ottawa pushed across a pair of runs in the dying innings, but it was not enough as Lake Erie came away with the 7-3 win. Austin Mora (1-0) in his Crushers debut was awarded the win as the most effective reliever.

