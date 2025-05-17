Multi-Run Innings Deflate Titans in Loss to Crushers

May 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans' Aaron Casillas in action

Avon, OH - The Ottawa Titans (3-4) fell back below the .500 mark with a 7-3 loss to the Lake Erie Crushers (5-2) on Saturday, seeing the club allow four in the third and four in the seventh.

All started well for the Titans, as they got the first two on in the first frame against rookie right-hander Corbin Foy (ND, 0-0). Aaron Casillas knocked in the opening run by working a tremendous ten-pitch plate appearance before flying out to centre, scoring Jackie Urabaez on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Making his Titans debut, left-hander Shane Telfer (loss, 0-1) started his outing with two scoreless innings - but the Crushers got to the former DBacks farmhand in the third.

The southpaw managed to record the first out of the fourth before six consecutive Crushers reached base. With a double sandwiched between two walks, the tying run plated on a Sam Franco free pass. The Crushers then took the lead with a two-run double from Scout Knotts and an RBI hit from Burle Dixon to make it 4-1.

In all, Telfer's night finished after three innings of four-run ball - allowing four hits, walking four, and striking out one.

With the Titans' offence going quiet through the middle innings - rookie right-hander Billy Duby kept his team down three with a trio of scoreless innings in relief of Telfer.

In the seventh, the Crushers would add three more runs off Brandon Marklund as Davie Morgan plated two, while former Intercounty Baseball League MVP Seth Strong added one with a single of his own.

AJ Wright responded with his first RBI of the season - a double in the eighth - to get a run back before Jackie Urbaez lifted a sac fly to right in the ninth to make it close.

Jo Oyama posted two hits, while AJ Wright and Aaron Casillas each reached base safely twice in the loss.

The Ottawa Titans finish a three-game series with the rubber game against the Lake Erie Crushers on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. from Crushers Stadium in Avon, Ohio. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals. The Titans open the home portion of the schedule with three against New Jersey, then a trio next weekend against the New York Boulders. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2025 Season Tickets, Group Outings, and Nine-Game Mini Packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

