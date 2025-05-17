Grizzlies Blanked at Home in Middle Game vs Trois-Rivieres

SAUGET, ILL. - The Gateway Grizzlies were stopped in their bid for a sixth straight win on Saturday night, falling 4-0 to the Trois-Rivičres Aigles at Arsenal BG Ballpark.

In a pitcher's duel of a game between Lukas Veinbergs (1-1) and Mike Hansell (2-0), it was Veinbergs who blinked first, as he allowed his first baserunner of the game on a leadoff walk in the fourth inning. That was followed by a two-run home run off the bat of L.P. Pelletier, putting the Aigles up 2-0.

Veinbergs responded by retiring the next 10 batters he faced after the homer, but ran into trouble in the seventh when Trois-Rivičres scored two more runs on an RBI double by Chris Burgess and an RBI single by James Smibert, making the score 4-0.

Hansell ended up twirling seven shutout frames for the Aigles, holding Gateway off the board on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. The Grizzlies could not get a trademark late comeback going, either, in suffering just their second loss of the 2025 season.

The Grizzlies will conclude their weekend at home in the rubber game against Trois-Rivičres on Sunday, May 18, at 1:05 p.m. CT, looking to make it three straight series wins to begin 2025.







