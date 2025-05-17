'Cats Homer Three Times for Fifth Straight Win

May 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (5-1) notched their fifth consecutive victory, defeating the Sussex County Miners (6-3) 6-2 on Saturday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City opened the scoring for the fourth time in its first six games. Dylan Broderick reached on an error from Gionti Turner in the third inning. Oscar Campos followed suit with a two-run blast to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 2-0.

Sussex County countered in the fourth. Sean Roby Jr. singled, Alec Sayre walked, and Jordan Smith also singled to load the bases. Turner picked up an RBI walk to cut the deficit to 2-1. Arlo Marynczak got out of the frame to preserve the lead, inducing a popout and inning-ending double play.

Tri-City added in the fifth. Kyle Novak greeted Bobby Curry with a double. Afterward, Ian Walters ripped an RBI double to provide the ValleyCats with a 3-1 advantage.

Tri-City collected some insurance in the seventh. Jack Reinisch and Walters ripped back-to-back home runs for the second consecutive night, this time against Hunter Rossi. Josue Urdaneta singled two batters later, swiped second and third, before scoring on an error from Will Zimmerman to make it a 6-1 affair.

Sussex County showed some late life in the ninth. Gabriel Maciel and Roby Jr. laced two consecutive doubles against Liu Fuemayor to make it a 6-2 game. He then induced a game-ending 6-4 double play to record the four-out save.

Marynczak (1-0) earned the win. He turned in five innings of one-run ball, giving up six hits, walking three, and striking out five.

Thornton (0-2) received the loss. He pitched four frames, allowing two runs on four hits, walking four.

Tri-City goes for the sweep over Sussex County tomorrow, Sunday, May 18 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 5 PM start.

FINAL | TRI-CITY 6 | SUSSEX COUNTY 2

W: Arlo Marynczak (1-0)

L: Tyler Thornton (0-2)

S: Liu Fuenmayor (2)

Time of Game: 2:45

Attendance: 2,139

The ValleyCats continue their All-Star campaign and 23 rd season in the Capital Region. On May 18 th, it will be Bark in the Park Night. Fans can bring their K-9 friends into the stadium. There will be a raffle at "The Joe" to win a signed book giveaway from Puppy Bowl Trainer Victoria Schade. Take photos with your pups at Rowdy's courtesy of Outside the Box Photobooth. A portion of each ticket will be donated to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society through our Grandstand and Picnic Pavilion opportunities via this link.

It's also a Sunday FunDay presented by Highmark BSNENY. Gates open at 3:30 PM, and players read children's stories to kids at 3:40 PM. There is a pregame catch on the field at 4 PM. The first pitch is scheduled for 5 PM, and postgame, kids run the bases. You can be a part of the excitement by purchasing tickets here, calling 518-629-CATS (2287), or visiting the Joe Bruno Stadium Box Office.







Frontier League Stories from May 17, 2025

