Thunderbolts Drop Rubber Match to Québec

May 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Québec Capitales scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed as they dealt the ThunderBolts a 5-3 loss in the rubber match of a three-game series at Ozinga Field Saturday night.

The Capitales (8-1) loaded the bases in the top of the first but Jordan Goldmann got a big strikeout and nearly pitched out of the jam before Jarrod Belbin came up with a two-out, two-run single.

In the bottom of the frame, the ThunderBolts (3-7) responded with an RBI double from Oscar Serratos, cutting the deficit in half.

Québec loaded the bases in each of the next two innings but struggled to break through. They added one run on a wild pitch but stranded nine runners over the first three frames.

The ThunderBolts also had trouble capitalizing on opportunities. They loaded the bases in the third and fourth but couldn't break through.

The Capitales extended their lead to 5-1 with single runs in the fourth and fifth but the Bolts fought from behind. Dakota Kotowski slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to make it 5-3.

That remained the score into the ninth. Jose Curpa singled to put the tying run in the batter's box but when Christian Kuzemka popped up, Curpa lost track of the outs and got doubled up at first base to end the game.

Braeden Allemann (1-0) pitched 2.1 innings of relief for Québec and got credit for the win. Goldmann (0-2) took the loss for the ThunderBolts after allowing the first two runs.

The Bolts take two straight days off before returning to the field on Tuesday night to open a series against the Lake Erie Crushers. Greg Duncan (0-0, 1.23) gets the game one start for Windy City. It's Value Tuesday at Ozinga Field featuring $3 tickets as the Bolts' home stand continues with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 CDT. Broadcast information can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.







