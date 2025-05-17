Tapia Homers Twice, Bird Dawgs Stun Jackals 4-3

PATERSON, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs mounted a late-game comeback to secure a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Jackals on Saturday night, marking their second consecutive win.

The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the top of the fourth as Emmanuel Tapia hit a nuke to right field that cleared the 30-foot net for his first homer of the year to take a 1-0 lead.

New Jersey grabbed a 3-1 lead in the fifth inning, capitalizing on a sacrifice fly by Luis Acevedo that scored Jimmy Costin, an RBI single to left center by Ryan Ford that brought in Richel Del Rosario, and a delayed steal that allowed Bryson Parks to cross the plate.

In the seventh inning, the Bird Dawgs cut into New Jersey's lead, pulling within one run at 3-2 when Joe Johnson came home on a fielding error.

With Hill on base in the eighth, Tapia crushed a go-ahead homer over the 30-foot net in right, giving the Bird Dawgs a 4-3 lead.

Greg Martinez stepped on the mound for the Bird Dawgs in the ninth and struck out all three batters he faced to earn the first save in Bird Dawgs history as they took down the Jackals 4-3.

Nate Roof (1-0) earned the win for the Bird Dawgs after tossing 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits or walks and striking out one. Dustin Baird (0-1) took the loss for the Jackals, surrendering Tapia's go-ahead homer in the eighth.

Danny Beal started for the Bird Dawgs, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven. He accounted for more than half of the 13 total strikeouts recorded by the Bird Dawgs pitching staff.

The Bird Dawgs are now 2-4 as they look to continue their two-game win streak and round out their first road trip against the Jackals on Sunday, May 18, at 2:05 p.m. in Paterson, N.J.

