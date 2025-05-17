Washington's Five-Run Seventh Stings Florence

May 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, fell 8-4 to the Wild Things in game two of the three-game series.

Florence sent out LHP Michael Barker for his first start of the season but second appearance in 2025. Barker faired well against a good Washington offense, going just three innings but scattering four hits for two runs and picking up five punchouts. While only leaving when the game was 2-0 early, Barker was still dealt his first loss of the season.

It was once again the big inning that plagued the Y'alls bullpen and this time it came against Florence's RHP Ty Good. A five-run seventh inning for Washington put them on top 8-2 late in the ballgame and that was all they needed to close out Florence the rest of the way.

The offense was highlighted by a 4-4 night from Blaze O'Saben, who also reached on a walk and drove in a run in the seventh. The Y'alls offense still compiled 11 hits, but they were scattered throughout the game and couldn't string any of them together. Florence applied some pressure but stranded the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth, allowing Washington to escape with the win.

Eddie Javier Jr. blasted his third home run in just two days in the sixth inning, which was the Y'alls first run of the day. Third-basemen Armani Smith also looked good in his return to the lineup with a 2-for-4 day at the plate.

The Y'alls return to action tomorrow looking for their first series win of the season in the finale against Washington. Florence will send RHP Matt Fernandez to the mound looking to build off of a strong start to the season, while Washington sends RHP Jordan DiValerio. First pitch is set for 1:07 PM ET.







