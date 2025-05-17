Four-Run First Lifts Boomers to Victory

May 17, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored four runs in the first inning and did not look back, grabbing a 6-2 win over the Joliet Slammers in the middle game of a weekend series at Wintrust Field.

Alec Craig led off the game with a single and scored when the next batter, Bren Spillane, Roped a double into the left field corner. Andrew Sojka made the score 3-0 three batters into the game by blasting a two-run homer. Later in the frame Michael Gould plated Kyle Fitzgerald with an RBI double. The Boomers sent eight to the plate in the first and recorded five hits.

The early run support was plenty for starter Eric Turner. Turner retired eight straight in the middle portion of the game and allowed just two infield hits before a two-run homer in the sixth. Three pitchers combined to close out the victory as Dylan Stutsman, Isaiah Rivera and Mitch White combined on 3.2 scoreless.

Craig, Spillane and Gould all tallied two hits as the Boomers finished with 10 in the win. Spillane and Sojka both drove home two runs.

The Boomers (6-3) conclude the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:00pm with another matinee against the Slammers. RHP Dylan Kirkeby (0-0, 3.60) is the scheduled starter for the Boomers while Joliet counters with RHP Jordan Powell (0-1, 1.93).







