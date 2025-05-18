McCusker Promoted to the Majors by the Twins

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats are proud to announce that OF Carson McCusker ('21-'23) has been promoted to the Major Leagues by the Minnesota Twins. The 26-year-old from Sparks, NV is the third ValleyCat from the Frontier League to reach the bigs, joining RHP Andrew Bellatti ('21) and RHP Kumar Rocker ('22). Overall, he is the 117 th player to go from the 'Cats to the big leagues. This from "The Joe" to "The Show" update is presented by Curtis Lumber.

McCusker's contract was purchased from Tri-City by the Twins on June 28 th, 2023. He had a breakout season with 'Cats that year, pacing the Frontier League with a .433 batting average, 17 homers, 51 RBI, and an .822 slugging percentage before being signed by Minnesota.

The Oklahoma State University product was recruited by the ValleyCats from their former skipper, Pete Incaviglia, who is also an OSU alum. McCusker tore up the Minor Leagues, hitting .290 with 43 home runs and 147 RBI in 207 games across four levels.

"We are thrilled to see Carson McCusker get a well-deserved promotion to the Majors," said Vice President and General Manager, Matt Callahan. "From the start of his professional career, here in Tri-City, through his time in the Twins' minor league system, he has displayed impressive production at every level. He's a hard worker, great teammate, and outstanding person. We wish him good luck and continued success in Minnesota."

Tri-City wraps up its three-game homestand against the Sussex County Miners tonight and goes for the sweep. First pitch is scheduled for 5 PM.

