Bird Dawgs Bats Go Quiet in 7-1 Loss to Jackals

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Down East Bird Dawgs News Release









Down East Bird Dawgs on base

(Down East Bird Dawgs) Down East Bird Dawgs on base(Down East Bird Dawgs)

PATERSON, N.J. - The Down East Bird Dawgs were held to just one hit in a 7-1 loss to the New Jersey Jackals on Sunday, closing out their first road trip of the season.

New Jersey jumped in front in the first as Miguel Gomez and Arbert Cipion hit back-to-back RBI groundouts to score Luis Acevedo and Ryan Ford to take a 2-0 lead.

The Jackals extended their lead to 5-0 after a two-run home run from Bryson Parks with Sebastian Velez on base in the second and a bomb to right field hit by Gomez in the third.

The Bird Dawgs got on the board in the fourth when Stephen DiTamaso hit his second home run of the season, extending his hitting streak to six games and cutting the deficit to 5-1.

In the sixth, the Jackals added to their lead when Ford hit a sacrifice fly, bringing in Parks to make it 6-1.

New Jersey scored their final run in the eighth as Gomez hit into an error that allowed Parks to score, taking a 7-1 lead.

The Bird Dawgs only hit of the game came from DiTamaso's home run in the fourth as they fell 7-1 to the Jackals

Alex Barker delivered a gem on the mound for the Jackals to secure the win, going six innings, giving up one run on one hit while striking out four.

Bird Dawgs starter Drew Durst took the loss, giving up five runs on five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

With the loss, the Bird Dawgs drop to 2-5 as they wrap up their first road trip of their inaugural season.

Next, they return to Kinston to open a six-game series against fellow Frontier League expansion team, the Mississippi Mud Monsters. First pitch for the series opener is set for Tuesday, May 20 at 7 p.m.

For more information and to stay updated on upcoming events, announcements and promotions, visit www.DownEastBirdDawgs.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and LinkedIn.

Images from this story







Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.