Titans Offence Stumbles in Road Trip Finale

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans infielder Aaron Casillas

Avon, OH - The Ottawa Titans (3-5) had runners on base in every inning, including runners in scoring position in seven frames - but fell 2-1 to the Lake Erie Crushers (6-2) on Sunday, dropping the rubber game of the series to end the season-opening road trip.

With the offence leaving a season-high 16 runners on base, the club had their chances against five different Crushers pitchers - including their best chance with the bases loaded in the fourth - and the tying a go-ahead runs on base in the ninth inning.

Titans starter Kaleb Hill (loss, 0-1) allowed a lead-off triple to centre in the bottom of the first - then uncorked a wild pitch as Logan Thomason came across score to make it 1-0.

The Crushers doubled their lead in the fourth by loading the bases, when Seth Strong rolled a groundball to first with the infield back, scoring another to make it 2-0.

Hill limited the damage in his second start of the season - allowing the two runs on two hits - but the lefty walked six (one intentional) and fanned a season-best eight in the defeat.

With the bases juiced in the fourth against Crushers right-hander Anthony Escobar (win, 2-0), Jackie Urbaez was plunked for the first of two times on the day to cut the deficit in half.

Four members of the offence reached base multiple times in the loss. Jeremy Piatkiewicz recorded three hits, while Lamar Briggs had a two-hit day. AJ Wright went 1-for-2 and drew three free passes.

After an off day on Monday, the Ottawa Titans open up the 2025 home schedule with the much-anticipated Home Opener when the club starts a three-game series with the New Jersey Jackals on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. from Ottawa Stadium.

