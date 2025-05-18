Crushers Win Tight Finale against Ottawa to Backdoor Series Win

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Lake Erie Crushers News Release







Avon, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers (6-2) found a bunch of different ways to win over the course of the opening homestand. On Sunday, the Crushers were victorious with a good ol' fashioned pitchers duel, as they defeated the Ottawa Titans (3-5) by a 2-1 score.

The Crushers kicked off the ballgame with a leadoff triple from SS Logan Thomason, and he came around to score on a wild pitch later in the bottom of the 1st.

Thomason scored Lake Erie's second run in the 3rd inning on a 1B Seth Strong RBI groundout. As it stood, two early runs was the perfect cushion for the Crushers starter, RHP Anthony Escobar, who was excellent once again.

Escobar surrendered a run on a 4th inning, bases loaded hit-by-pitch, but he escaped the jam and prevented any further damage, keeping the score 2-1. The righty finished his afternoon with 5 IP, 6 H, 1 R (unearned), 2 BB, and 3 Ks, maintaining his perfect 0.00 ERA after two starts.

From there, Jared Lemieux looked to the bullpen. They were in and out of trouble in the late innings, but the most important stat was the zeroes in the run column for the Titans. Each of RHP Michael Spinozzi, LHP Kenny Pierson, and RHP Leonardo Rodriguez pitched scoreless frames into the 8th inning to hand the ball to RHP Michael Brewer in the 9th for a chance to lock in the save and the series win.

Brewer walked a pair of Titans in the 9th, but got some help from 3B Davie Morgan on an infield pop-up to prevent disaster in the inning. Brewer buckled down and induced a game-ending foul-out to secure the 2-1 victory and the fourth win of the homestand for Lake Erie.

Anthony Escobar (2-0) snagged his second win in as many starts and Ottawa's LHP Kaleb Hill (0-1) was tagged with the loss, giving up just two runs and two hits in his four innings of work.

With an off day on Monday, the Crushers will ship off to Windy City to take on the Thunderbolts in a three game set beginning Tuesday, May 20th at 8:35pm EST.

The Crushers will next take the field in Avon on Tuesday, May 27th against the Washington Wild Things at 6:35pm. It's $2 Tuesday presented by Sahlen's and our first Silver Sluggers game of the season presented by Wellspring. Get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets.

Can't join us at the ballpark? You can stream Crushers games home and away in 2025 on the brand new Frontier League streaming partner, HomeTeam Network or watch live on local television on Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN) in the Cleveland, Columbus, and Cincinnati markets!







Frontier League Stories from May 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.