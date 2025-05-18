Boomers Motor Past Joliet

May 18, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Schaumburg Boomers scored in their first five trips to the plate to motor past the Joliet Slammers 13-4 at Wintrust Field on Sunday, taking two-of-three in the weekend set.

Alec Craig led off the game by drawing a walk, the first of 12 free passes issued to the Boomers in the contest. Christian Fedko followed with a double before Andrew Sojka put the Boomers on the board with a groundout. Fedko scored on a wild pitch to make the score 2-0 and with the bases loaded following more walks, Banks Tolley, activated from the injured list before the contest, delivered a two-run single in his first at bat with the team.

Schaumburg would go on to score three in the second, one in each of the third and fourth innings before tacking on four in the fifth to build a 13-0 advantage. Dylan Kirkeby was the beneficiary of the run support, tossing five innings to win his first game as a professional. Kirkeby struck out five and allowed just three hits, only one of which left the infield.

The Boomers posted double-digit hits in all three games of the series, finishing with 16. Fedko was 4-for-6 with three RBIs. Tolley also drove home three. All nine members of the lineup reached base with eight posting a hit.

The Boomers (7-3) are off on Monday before beginning a three-game series in Southern Indiana against the Evansville Otters on Tuesday night at 6:35 pm.







