Mississippi Mud Monsters Launch Limited-Edition Hat Collection with Official League

May 19, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Mississippi Mud Monsters News Release







PEARL, Miss. - The Mississippi Mud Monsters are turning heads-and covering them-with the release of four exclusive new lids, designed in collaboration with the team at Official League, the artist-led, culture-forward brand reimagining the world of sports merch.

The limited-edition collection includes four monstrously stylish hats:

The Cord - A classic corduroy cap with swamp-season soul

The Natty - Bright, bold, and ready to make a splash

The Poppy - Natural tones, but make it monster-chic

The Driver - A sleek, all-black cap for fans who like their fashion like their coffee-bold, dark, and impossible to ignore

These hats are available for a limited time and in extremely limited quantities. Fans can snag theirs during games at the Trustmark Park Team Store or 24/7 online at mudmonstersbaseball.com.

"This isn't just merch-it's a mood," said Macy Worstell, Marketing Manager and Retail Coordinator for the Mud Monsters. "Each hat brings a different flavor of swamp swagger, and partnering with Official League let us get weird in all the right ways. We wanted fans to find their hat-something that felt fresh, local, and a little bit legendary."

In true Mud Monsters fashion, the hats bring big energy, bold colors, and a whole mess of monster mystique. Once they're gone, they're gone-so fans are encouraged to act fast before these creatures crawl back into the vault.







Frontier League Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.