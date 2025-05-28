'Cats Offense Leads Charge in Middle Game Win
May 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)
Tri-City ValleyCats News Release
TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (8-6) defeated the Down East Bird Dawgs (7-8) 8-5 on Wednesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium. It was the first morning home game of the season and Education Day #1 was presented by Transfinder.
Tri-City opened the scoring in the first for the second consecutive day. Dylan Broderick greeted Danny Beal with a triple, and came around on a single from Javeyan Williams. Oscar Campos then walked. Afterward, Jake Reinisch doubled in a run. Amani Larry and Ian Walters delivered back-to-back sac flies to pull the ValleyCats ahead, 4-0.
Tri-City added in the third. Reinisch launched a solo home run, his fourth of the season. Larry then doubled, stole third, and scored on a sac fly from Josh Leslie to make it a 6-0 game.
Down East responded in the fourth. Cole Hill singled off Mikell Manzano, and moved to third after a double from Cameron Masterman. Yasell Pino knocked in two with a single to cut the deficit to 6-2.
The Bird Dawgs inched closer in the eighth. Stephen DiTomaso was hit by a pitch from Nick DeCarlo. Emmanuel Topia lifted a two-run jack to make it a 6-4 affair.
Leslie singled in the bottom of the eighth. Cam Jones brought in Leslie with an RBI double. Williams collected his second RBI single to put the ValleyCats on top, 8-4.
Down East showed some life in the ninth. Jaylen Smith belted a solo home run off Gino Sabatine. The right-hander then set down the next three batters in order to seal the victory.
Manzano (1-0) earned the win. He hurled six innings, yielding one run on six hits, walking one, and striking out four.
Beal (0-1) received the loss. He went three frames, giving up six runs on seven hits, and walked four.
Tri-City looks to take the rubber game tomorrow, Thursday, May 29th. First pitch is scheduled for a 10 AM start.
FINAL | TRI-CITY 8 | DOWN EAST 5
W: Mikell Manzano (1-0)
L: Danny Beal (0-1)
Time of Game: 2:28
Attendance: 4,505
