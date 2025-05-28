Otters Lead Early, Fall to Boomers in Finale

May 28, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Evansville Otters (7-10) lost the series finale to the Schaumburg Boomers (13-6), 8-3.

The Otters got off to a hot start in the first inning. Graham Brown singled and stole a base which set up JT Benson to single him home later on. The following batter, JJ Cruz, then doubled home a run to extend the lead to 2-0.

Schaumburg quickly responded with a two-run home run in their half of the first to tie it all back up. Two innings later, another two-run home run gave them their first lead of the night.

In both the third and the fifth, JT Benson singled again to collect his second and third hits of the day. The Otters were not able to drive him in either time.

During the fifth and the sixth frames, the Boomers would strike again, extending their lead to 7-2.

Evansville fought back in the top of the seventh, though. Catcher's interference allowed Graham Brown to advance to first to lead off the inning. Pavin Parks stepped in and singled into right field to put runners on the corners for Benson. He would get his fourth hit of the day to score Brown and cut the lead to 7-3.

The Boomers scored again in their half of the inning and eventually finished out the 8-3 win over Evansville in the series finale.

Benson finished with a 4-for-5 day that came with two RBI and a stolen base. Cruz also had a multi-hit day with an RBI double.

The Otters are back in action on Friday to begin a three game weekend set in Florence. The two teams are tied in the Central Division, giving the series some early season significance. First pitch is scheduled for 6:03 p.m. CT in Florence, KY.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.