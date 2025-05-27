Benson Shines as Otters Fall in Middle Game

May 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Evansville Otters (7-9) fell to the Schaumburg Boomers (12-6) 17-6 Wednesday night at Wintrust Field.

Schaumburg scored two in the first inning to jump out to a two run lead. In the top half of the second, the Otters fought back.

It started with a solo home run off the bat of JT Benson over the left field wall. This energized the offense as the next three reached for Evansville. JJ Cruz had an RBI single to score Pavin Parks. Justin Felix then placed down a perfect sacrifice bunt that scored a run as well.

Alain Camou hit a missile into the right center field gap that earned him an RBI double. After the top of the second, the Otters led 4-2.

Schaumburg would immediately respond with two of their own in the home half of the second, tying the game at 4-4.

In the third, the Boomers exploded for nine runs, giving them a 13-4 lead after three innings. The Boomers added another pair later in the game and entered the ninth with a 17-4 lead.

In the ninth, Evansville scored two thanks to another extra base hit from Benson that scored one, and then a wild pitch which scored another. The rally ran out of time as the Otters fell 17-6.

Benson was a triple shy of the cycle and finished with a 3-for-5 day. Nate Wohlgemuth also got an inning of work and tossed a 1-2-3 eighth frame.

The Otters are back in action for the series finale tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. CT. Listen live on 96.9 WYIR and the Otters Digital Network.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.