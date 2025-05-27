Tri-City Drops Nailbiter in Series Opener

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats (7-6) fell 2-1 to the Down East Bird Dawgs (7-7) on Tuesday at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium.

Tri-City got on the board in the first. John McHenry singled off Spencer Johnston. Cam Jones singled McHenry to third. McHenry scored on a wild pitch to give the ValleyCats a 1-0 lead.

Emmanuel Tapia tied the game, 1-1, in the fourth with a solo home run against Connor Wilford.

Down East pulled ahead in the fifth. Gehrig Ebel and Trey Law led off with back-to-back singles. Law scored from third after a sac fly from Stephen DiTomaso to make it a 2-1 game.

Johnston (3-1) earned the win. He tossed six innings, yielding one run on four hits, walking two, and striking out three.

Wilford (1-1) received the loss. He pitched six frames, allowing two runs on eight hits, walking one, and striking out six.

Greg Martinez recorded his third save. He threw a scoreless ninth, giving up one hit, and striking out one.

Tri-City looks to take the middle game tomorrow, Wednesday, May 28 th. First pitch is scheduled for a 10 AM start.

FINAL | DOWN EAST 2 | TRI-CITY 1

W: Spencer Johnston (3-1)

L: Connor Wilford (1-1)

S: Greg Martinez (3)

Time of Game: 2:15

Attendance: 1,622

