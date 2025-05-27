Absolute Cinema: Crushers Drop Nine Unanswered Runs to Stun Washington

Avon, OH - What a start to the homestand! The Lake Erie Crushers (10-4) absolutely shocked the Washington Wild Things (9-7) after coming back from a seven-run, 7th inning deficit to win 10-8 and steal the opening game of a critical early-season series.

Lake Erie got on the board first in the bottom of the 3rd with a 2B Davie Morgan double. Washington clapped back with a pair of runs in the top of the 4th to take a 2-1 lead, a lead that would snowball a few innings later.

In the 6th, the Wild Things started to knock around Crushers starter LHP Jack Eisenbarger. He was lifted after 5 1/3 IP after giving up 11 hits. Four runs scored in the inning led by a 3B Cael Chatham ground-rule double.

Washington wasn't done, though. They tacked on two more runs in the 7th on another RBI double from Chatham and a bases loaded walk by 1B Tyreque Reed. Up 8-1 in the late innings, the ballgame looked out of hand for the Crushers - especially with Washington starter RHP Regi Grace completely in control through six innings en route to a quality start.

But the game was far from over.

RF Dario Gomez set the table in the bottom of the 7th against RHP Albert Cuello Batista with a leadoff single before SS Logan Thomason launched his first homer of 2025 to cut into the Washington lead. Then, CF Sam Franco doubled with one out to set up an RBI triple by Davie Morgan, adding to his team leading RBI total.

LF Burle Dixon scored Morgan on a line RBI single, but then was caught stealing at third base trying to take an extra 90 feet on a ball in the dirt. Washington C Willie Estrada made a perfect throw to get him, and the momentum seemed to shift back to the Wild Things as they led 8-5.

But once again, the Crushers didn't bow the knee.

After a pair of walks, 1B Seth Strong blasted his team-leading 6th double off the wall in right field to score C Alfredo Gonzalez, making Strong the tying run on second base with two outs in an 8-6 game.

Dario Gomez, who led off the inning, ended the remarkable offensive effort with an RBI single up the middle to bring home DH Scout Knotts and Strong. A seven-run 7th. Tie ballgame, 8-8.

RHP Leonardo Rodriguez pitched a scoreless 8th inning to give Lake Erie a chance to take over the lead. A chance was all they needed.

After two quick outs, Davie Morgan drew a walk, then Burle Dixon roped a seed into the right-center gap that undoubtedly would have scored the speedy Morgan, but it one-hopped over the fence for a book-rule double, forcing the go-ahead run to hold up at third base.

Then, Alfredo Gonzalez strolled to the dish and fell behind 0-2 against RHP Hector Garcia. On the next pitch, Gonzalez tagged a tightroper down the left field line that bounced straight over the third base bag and into the Crushers bullpen - an RBI double - giving the Crushers a 10-8 lead. Nine unanswered runs in the final three frames for Lake Erie.

RHP Michael Brewer struck out a pair in the 9th in a 1-2-3 save effort to secure Lake Erie's unbelievable comeback over their divisional rivals.

Leonardo Rodriguez (2-1) was awarded the win, and Washington's Hector Garcia (0-1) received the loss. Michael Brewer (4) bounced back after a rough outing on Sunday to get back in the 'saves-converted' column.

The Crushers look to take the series from Washington on Wednesday, May 28th at 6:35pm ET. Brandyn Sittinger (3.57 ERA) will get the start for Lake Erie. Get your tickets online at lakeeriecrushers.com/tickets.

