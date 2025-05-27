Zeisler's Late Bomb Saves Florence

May 27, 2025 - Frontier League (FL)

Florence Y'alls News Release







FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, were able to survive and come out on top of a 13-9 back-and-forth win over the Grizzlies Tuesday night.

The Y'alls offense came to play in Sauget, IL putting up 13 runs with 18 hits with some big performances across the board. Zade Richardson, Hector Nieves, and Armani Smith all had three-hit nights for Florence, while TJ Reeves, Dalton Davis, and Hank Zeisler joined the multi-hit club with two hits each.

Hector Nieves started the scoring with a two-run blast, his first of the season, in the second inning to put Florence up early. A five-run fifth inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing single from the Y'all's new signing, Sam Morris, put Florence on top 8-2.

It was the southpaw, Evan Webster, on the mound for the Y'alls and he continued his strong start to the season. Webster tossed a season-high 5.2 IP allowing six hits, with five runs but only two of them were earned. RHP Ty Good relieved Webster, thinking that the six-run lead would be enough, but saw it quickly evaporate by the end of the sixth when Gateway struck five runs to make it 8-7 Y'alls.

After an insurance run from Florence and a clean inning from Zane Robbins, he was relieved in the 8th by Jett Lodes with the tying run coming to the plate. Lodes allowed a two-run shot to Victor Castillo to tie the game at 9-9 heading to the final frame.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, the Y'alls saw their Captain, Hank Zeisler, come through with the biggest hit of the night, a moonshot to left field to give Florence a 10-9 lead. Knowing that no lead is safe in Sauget, Zade Richardson finally broke through with a three-run blast to give FLorence's bullpen some insurance. Jett Lodes hung on in the ninth for his first win of the season.

Florence will try for a series win when they return to Arsenal BG Ballpark on Wednesday. It will be another rematch when Jonaiker Villalobos opposes Gateway's Alvery De Los Santos for the 2nd time in two weeks. First pitch is set for 6:30 PM CT.







Frontier League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.