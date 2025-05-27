Jackals Pull Ahead in Fifth in Win over Ottawa

PATERSON, N.J. - The New Jersey Jackals (5-10) defeated the Ottawa Titans (7-8), 7-2.

New Jersey struck first in the third inning with a Bryson Parks single which brought home Richel Del Rosario. Ryan Ford followed, driving in Parks on an infield single, making it 2-0.

Ottawa responded in the fifth inning, cutting the lead to 2-1 after an Aaron Casillas single drove home Jonah Sebring. Lamar Briggs followed up with a sacrifice fly to plate another, making it a 2-2 game. Ottawa had a chance to take the lead on an AJ Wright single, but Ryan Ford threw out Jackie Urbaez at the plate from right field to preserve the tie.

The Jackals jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the fifth on a Luis Acevedo single, which drove home Jimmy Costin. Ryan Ford backed that up with a bases-loaded single, driving home Parks and Del Rosario, making it 5-2. Later on, Trevor Sheehan drove in Luis Acevedo and Ryan Ford, to cap off a five-run fifth inning, bringing the score to 7-2.

Jackals' starter, Sonny Fauci, threw two perfect innings, striking out five. Dusty Baird came in first in relief, lasting two and a third innings, giving up two runs on five hits, while striking out four. Will Lopez (W 1-0) followed suit, throwing one and two-thirds innings, giving up two hits, and striking out one. Jeff Heinrich threw a scoreless seventh and struck out one. Nicholas Trabacchi entered the game in the eighth and struck out one in his two innings of work.

Titans starter, Shane Gray (1-1), lasted five innings, giving up seven runs on six hits. He struck out three. He was relieved by Brandon Marklund, who struck out two of the three batters he faced. Dazon Cole followed him with one strikeout in a scoreless seventh. Tino Novis threw a scoreless frame in the eighth.

The Jackals are back in action tomorrow in game two of the series against the Ottawa Titans in Paterson. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am E.T.







